Reframing encounters between Black and Asian artists

Byron Kim and Glenn Ligon, Black & White, 1993, oil on wood panels, overall: 43 × 71".

Geometries of Afro Asia: Art Beyond Solidarity, by Joan Kee. University of California, 2023. 320 pages.

ON A 2011 VISIT TO ZAMBRIA, Hillary Clinton warned of a “new colonialism” in the African continent. “We saw that during colonial times, it is easy to come in, take out natural resources, pay off leaders and leave,” she warned.

But who, for Clinton, were these unnamed new colonizers? China: a country that had poured about $10 billion in investments into Africa. (The secretary of state’s staff confirmed her meaning later, for those who were confused.) Critics called out her remarks for hypocrisy. “New northern aid comes with so many strings attached that it is typically worse than useless,” noted economist and Guardian columnist Jayati Ghosh, who saw “deluded” thinking at play. As political scientist Isaac Odoom put it: “One is tempted to ask: Why is the US so concerned about the role of China in Africa?”

The warning shots fired by Clinton are part and parcel of a simplified rhetoric Odoom characterizes as the “tendency to reduce China–Africa policies to either ‘China is the worst’ or ‘China is the best.’” Advanced by geopolitical power brokers seeking to shepherd global flows of capital, the debate around Chinese development in Africa serves as a cipher for a deeper and urgently needed discussion about the complex cultural, social, political, and economic connections between the two largest continents on earth and their diasporas.

Ham-fisted assertions of the Clintonian ilk only underscore the necessity of a very different mode of scholarly discourse: strategic reticence, let’s call it. Anyone who has spent enough time in the stacks will have encountered, sometimes even with mild irritation, their fair share of volumes about X which somehow never quite get around to saying what X actually is. But when it comes to analysis of the intersections and collisions between Africa and Asia, the penchant of contemporary academic scholarship for favoring a litany of qualifying nuances over clear-cut definitions finds renewed import. Partly because, as we’ve seen, heavy-handed simplifications can dominate high-profile public discussions juxtaposing Asia and Africa. And partly because “Afro Asia” itself is so expansive a concept that trying to define it doesn’t do much good. Either way, strategies of deferral and resistance, expansion and exemption, are far from a source of irritation. In fact, they are very much called for.

Art historian (and Artforum contributing editor) Joan Kee solidly heeds that call. In her latest book, Geometries of Afro Asia: Art Beyond Solidarity, Kee works not to overdetermine “Afro Asia” with the baggage of received terms and ideas, but rather to infuse it with the sense of potentiality that art already foments so well. Wide-ranging and meticulously compiled, the volume examines artworks from the past century that push our conceptions of Afro Asia beyond the confines of identity and regionalism currently in institutional vogue. The book’s chapters draw on everything from multimedia pieces by Faith Ringgold and David Hammons, to Mao Ishikawa’s photographs of Black American soldiers in Okinawa, to the collaborative efforts of Wu Tsang and Nana Oforiatta-Ayim, among other moments of encounter, in order to look at the possibilities afforded by Afro Asia in its most capacious sense.

Mao Ishikawa, photograph from Akabanaa (Red Flower: The Women of Okinawa), 1975–77, gelatin silver print, 9 1/8 x 6 1/16".

Kee refuses to draw fixed outlines around her subject. Afro Asia is neither territory nor racial identity but “a heuristic provocation . . . rooted in the idea of the commons versus a history of modernism founded on identifying formal commonalities (pseudomorphologies) or even intellectual sympathies,” she writes. Her act of conjuring Afro Asia reminded me of E. B. White’s description of New York: not geographical entity, not quite cultural nexus, but rather a “poem whose magic is comprehensible to millions of permanent residents but whose full meaning will always remain elusive.” Though no part of Geometries implies that Afro Asia is a poem full of magic (thank goodness), we do get the message that her subject is something whose meaning eludes: Kee takes pains not to tell us what Afro Asia is. Rather, she tells us what it isn’t—and better yet, what it does.

A fortunate thing. Together, Africa and Asia, with three quarters of the world’s population, is inconceivably vast, even more so when considerations of Afro Asia include diasporic encounters worldwide. For a subject with so spacious an ambit, laying down a perimeter is a lost cause.

So what is Afro Asia not? Many things. For starters, it is neither Afrasian studies, nor Chinafrique. It moves beyond the non-Western, the Global South, the global majority, and even people (or artists) “of color”—a term which “is present only in relation to white Euro-American examples,” Kee writes. It is also “not institutionalized in the way that terms like Asian American or Black can sometimes be, which is itself a freeing condition.”

And what does Afro Asia do? According to Geometries, it variously “problematizes Eurocentric assumptions”; “exists for an us irreducible to collectivization and systemic organization”; and perhaps most importantly, “depends on us looking beyond solidarity in order to recognize the sovereignty of artworks.” As a subject-agent engaged in nonstop activity, Kee’s Afro Asia thus relies on the geometric operations referenced by her title. The rhythm of the book is relentlessly dynamic—the rhythm of things and people approaching one another, moving in parallel, colliding, coinciding, intersecting.

Norman Lewis, Untitled, 1949, ink on paper, 19 ⅛ x 24".

Solidarity is critiqued most explicitly in Kee’s introduction; the rest of the book, as promised, moves beyond it by providing examples of what else there is. What we see are artworks that, as she says, push past “hope that shared histories of subjugation must lead to the repudiation of all power asymmetries.” Our attentions are drawn to photographs and performances by South African artist Nobukho Nqaba featuring the checkered plastic shopping bags known as “China bags” that have become pervasive in many African countries. There are mashups and games of telephone at play in artworks like Joyce Scott’s beaded Buddha statues—arguably about universality or maybe curiosity more than solidarity. And there is Marie Voignier’s video work Na China, 2020, which captures the day-to-day rhythms of African women traders, working in Guangzhou, who negotiate and make deals not out of solidarity with the Chinese around them but rather in response to the economic pressures that have brought them far from home.

It should be made clear that neither the book nor this review equates Afro Asia with African–Chinese geopolitical relations. We began by looking to China and Africa because Kee does too, bookending the volume with African-Chinese encounters and construals. At its outset, Geometries opens with discussion of a 1961 painting by artists Wu Biduan and Jin Shangyi: Chairman Mao Standing with People of Asia, Africa and Latin America. An examination of the posture of Mao, smiling and dressed in a gray-blue suit—as well as the stances of various world leaders surrounding him—leads to a consideration of bodies angled in relation to one another: geometries literalized in the human figure. Much later, in her conclusion, Kee identifies what she calls the Afro China genre, or works “depicting various Afro Chinese entanglements.” Her compelling analysis contextualizes a sculpture by the Zimbabwean artist Moffat Takadiwa titled Africa is not reachable (try China), 2012—which uses the refuse of shoddy, discarded electronic parts—as a liberatory take on the unavailability of African-made materials to an artist whose scavenging of motherboards, wire, and gold rings yield an assemblage unexpectedly powerful in its form. The structure of Geometries acknowledges the degree to which China, at the present moment, captures so much global attention, without eliding the space between such preoccupations and broader discussions of Afro Asia.

Moffat Takadiwa, Africa is not reachable (try China), 2012, mixed media, dimensions variable.

To those of us reading in the Americas, Europe, or any place several degrees removed from directly continuous encounters with either Asia or Africa, what might be particularly resonant are Kee’s examinations of artworks by Black American artists that reveal the specter of Asian artistic traditions. This, she calls “Asia as Black method.” Among chosen examples are the thangkas and scroll formats employed by Faith Ringgold and David Hammons, strategies that perhaps sidestep the constrictive weight exerted by the tradition of European easel painting. Kee analyzes Norman Lewis’s remarkable black-dotted ink paintings, which seemingly rely on Song dynasty painter Mi Fu’s brush techniques, and turns our attention to Betye Saar’s The Occidental Tourist, 1989, which deploys Japanese hiragana and a gilt bamboo frame. Of course, the perennially red-hot question of cultural appropriation cannot be ignored, but Kee proposes moving beyond its vernacular meaning as “a perverse brand of cultural looting.” Such a view, she rightly observes, simplifies “one side as subordinate and the other as dominant.” Her clear-eyed position on cultural appropriation makes this book an intriguing foil to a comparatively broader body of research on Afro Asian–inflected cultural expression using music—rather than visual art—as its point of entry, where questions about the difference between appropriation and appreciation form their own recurring beat. (Among much other good writing, musician Fred Ho’s Afro Asia anthology, Marvin D. Sterling’s in-depth examination of reggae’s Japanese musicians and dancers, and Tao Leigh Goffe’s look at the imbrications of Black American and South Asian music all come to mind.)

Betye Saar, The Occidental Tourist, 1989, mixed media assemblage, 18 7/8 x 13 1/4 x 1 1/8".

Comparing this research with the relatively understudied subject of Afro Asia’s presence in visual art foregrounds the particularities of medium as well. We see how, in contrast to the forms of communal exchange that drive the evolution of popular musical forms, visual art practices can end up reflecting the solitary, the lone individual, the idiosyncratic. Which is not to say that musical artists can’t be odd ducks as well, but rather that the reception and dissemination of popular music really hits its stride with the active participation of broad audience communities.

So what becomes of Afro Asia when it is construed in visual art—as opposed to in music, which has crowds grooving together in a room and inscribing cultural interchange on a communal body? Perhaps visual art practices are spectacularly well suited to be representatives of an indeterminate Afro Asia. Reliant on cultural transmission refracted into the fragmentary cosmologies and the interiority of individual practice, artworks seem to speak to the impossibility of a fully delineated Afro Asia, all the while underscoring the potency drawn from its roots in imagination, incomplete encounter, and filled-in gaps.

Dawn Chan is a senior lecturer at Bard’s Center for Curatorial Studies.