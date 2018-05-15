Bad Madeleines

IN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL (primary school to this Brit), when candy was currency, anyone who showed up with some new or unusual confection ruled the roost—at least until the prize was shared, stickily, among a thousand instant mates or wolfed down defensively by its owner. So it was particularly impressive when a classmate arrived one Monday morning with three never-before-seen treats. The brands were familiar, but the bars themselves were prototypes—experimental trial runs for yet-to-be-released products. To our sugar-addled minds, this was gold. The source of the bounty? A parental visit to a food trade fair. Our minds boggled at this early taste of exclusivity. A couple of years later, I attended my very first fair.

In childhood, these events were for me distinguished by a unique atmosphere—I was there without the burden of workaday responsibility. Even the venues, convention centers or event spaces of one kind or another, had a special attraction. Their corporate scale and aesthetic anonymity only added to their blank-canvas potential. They were liminal zones of exploration that seemed to exist outside of memory, as temporary as a fort built from furniture and bedding.

Of course I’m waxing nostalgic, but could an art fair—a trade fair by any other name—offer so much as the slightest Proustian evocation of these early experiences? Could it transcend the here and now to evoke not some ever-more-profitable future but a differently meaningful slice of the past? Of all the current brands and variations, Frieze New York would seem the best bet for a bit of much-needed escapism; it takes place in a tent on an island, after all. And headed to the earliest preview to which I was, well, not invited exactly, but allowed into, things did seem momentarily promising. But then I discovered my millennial cab-mate was a numbingly verbose “digital influencer,” and in the line for the ferry I made the mistake of engaging a cantankerous “seller” (I think he meant dealer, but perhaps had just got bored of the term). On the boat itself, I was seated next to a former boss.

Inside, the mild anxiety lingered while the fair itself looked, vaunted new layout notwithstanding, pretty much the same as ever. Indeed, the most noticeable difference between this year and last was dysfunctional A/C, an operational snafu that reportedly made a dent in sales as some delicate souls left early to find more perfectly controlled environments. In the context of a greater-than-usual level of griping about the economics of fairs in general, even such a minor operational misstep (it wasn’t that uncomfortable) seemed to hint symbolically at the beginning of the end for this particular, peculiar way of shifting product, or at least to its established pricing structure. (Acknowledging that while megagalleries still turn a quick buck, the rest take a deep hit to keep up appearances, David Zwirner had recently suggested that top earners such as himself should pay a higher rate in order to subsidize booths for smaller operators. He even seemed to get some support for the idea from Pace Gallery’s Marc Glimcher among others, though Team’s Jose Freire, recently sworn off fairs altogether, was a lot less sure.)

Sean Kelly too seemed to be making a case for change—or at least evolution—by devoting part of his time and space on VIP day at the fair to a series of interviews with major collectors. Bothered by a perceived dearth of genuine connoisseurship among contemporary collectors, the gallerist pitched the talks as part of a campaign dubbed “Collecting Wisely” aimed at shifting the conversation from money to ideas. (VIPS were invited to listen in on the first set of encounters as they were being recorded in the booth; everyone else could hear them later in their final podcast form.) Kelly’s drive to deepen the conversation seemed genuine and well-intentioned—I’ve long since lost count of the number of times people have complained to me about a lack of critical discourse in the commercial gallery world—but could a more reflective attitude catch on among shoppers? Would it become cool to care?

Answers were elusive, but checking names off my mental cheat sheet in the tent’s pretend pub (where a single option, Stella, made for the world’s easiest bartending gig), I finally grasped a fundamental truth. Insecurities and disappointments notwithstanding, I was simply too much a part of this world of white walls and black apparel to experience it with fresh eyes. It’s true: You can’t go home again.

— Michael Wilson

