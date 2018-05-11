Some Like It Hot

I OFTEN LAMENT how disparate visual art and music coverage can feel, save in pop culture magazines where the restrictive new-release plug rules, so it was an authentic pleasure to experience a four-day Coachella Valley arts journalism tour linking multiple events in this stark, gorgeous desert through a packed cross-disciplinary itinerary. With the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as their intended centrifugal force, other excursions enlightened those wishing to visit this sand-duned, palm-treed, swimming-pooled, nine-city basin anytime of year, particularly when an extended winter tests one’s patience. Sun worship informs the casual yet dedicated art spirit here.

An evening Desert X gala benefit launched us, in an almost spookily verdant, grassy courtyard at The Palmer in Palm Springs, to hear about February 2019’s second iteration of this site-specific biennial. Last year’s Desert X saw over 200,000 live visitors and “several million virtual visitors,” said jovial founder Susan Davis in her toast, and with same stellar curatorial team Neville Wakefield, Amanda Hunt, and Matthew Schum, Desert X 2019 expects larger crowds. Executive Director, Jenny Gill, next up for toasting and introducing Desert X board members, called Desert X a “new paradigm” for biennials, that beckons visitors outdoors to explore environmental interactivity. In chatting with Wakefield after the intros, however, zero secrets were leaked about participants. “The desert curates it, and situations change,” he said sagely. All three curators, and seemingly the entire Desert X board—a remarkable, adventurous, and amicable set—relish the project because they enjoy the daring that wilderness brings. Not in a man-versus-nature way, but with nature-will-be-nature reverence.

Touring Sunnylands the next day by golf cart ruled, especially with a sassy crew of city-slicker arts journalists keeping alive provocative fashion conversation: “I wish I had my transparent Burberry raincoat here,” one said, despite not a hint of cloud puff. “Too sweaty! It would fog up.” I answered. “Never too sweaty! And, I love being squeezed. Of course you don’t wear anything underneath,” he smiled. Good point, but then I couldn’t get the vision of a Saran-wrapped nude boy out of my head while perusing this 200-acre golf course/botanical garden that the media mogul, art collecting philanthropist, Walter Annenberg and his wife Leonore, built for art and politics retreats. While most of the Annenberg’s billion-dollar Impressionist and Post-Impressionist holdings have long been donated to museum collections, Sunnylands still hosts gallery exhibitions primarily dedicated to modernism. The current show features Guanajuato’s Chávez Morado brothers, who created the monumental fountain, El Paraguas, for Mexico City’s National Museum of Anthropology in 1964, and whose half-scale version graces the Sunnylands house where the Annenbergs once hosted giant ragers.

The brothers’ visual vocabulary, inspired by the Mexican Revolution and indigenous rights, was an empowering force as we learned that the fountain was modeled after Chichen Itza’s Mayan stelae. So what if Frank Sinatra got married here? I thought, learning a less riveting historical thread. Bring on the collision between radical native aesthetics and modernism. Artist Henry Hunt’s colorful, single-log, red cedar totem pole, commissioned in 1976 as a magnificent monument celebrating Kwakiutl culture, finely wove First Nations’ dialogue into that mix. Bears, seals, a wild woman of the woods, and a double-headed serpent stared down at us as we rested momentarily in its slim shade before retreating to a palo verde-canopied patio for sandwiches.

Coachella festival artist Katie Stout (left).

Coachella itself was way fun in a visual arts context: We toured the monumental public works that the festival commissions annually from artists spanning the globe: El Salvador, Argentina, Italy, England, and the US represented this time. Upon entering and heading straight to a popsicle cart, I overheard the two twenty-somethings who sold me the icy bar: “I’m never going into journalism,” one said, “my professor said it pays too poorly.” Yeah, well... Do it for love and cultural citizenship, I felt like telling them, but remembering I was off classroom duty I licked my strawberry basil pop and headed out for Katie Stout’s inventive augmented reality installation, display this oasis, which, through an App, lets one see her fantasy, four-story tall water gardens sprawling skyward in 3D digital form. While it obviously lacked the refreshment of real water, it was impressive to see how this talented artist shifted from materialism to virtual reality—I greatly admired her core concept: water conservation.

At sunset, I wandered over to Newsubstance’s Spectra—an impressive cylindrical skyscraper in which 6,000-feet of LED rainbow lighted panels line a spiral staircase seven stories up off the festival’s dusty field—seemed a good place to catch Beyoncé later that night. Though with 2018’s 25,000 tickets added to 2017’s 250,000 ticket sales, at eight months pregnant I wasn’t up for dealing with that set or Queen Bey’s after party. Too much baby bumping. Instead, I caught a tranquil triple Friday-night whammy of War on Drugs, St. Vincent, and Perfume Genius, lounging in the grass under a bright half moon, with my mocktail and pizza slice, mama-style.

Artist Armando Lerma with Coachella Walls murals.

Our tour’s closing was the highest note, introducing us to the wide variation and rich culture in Coachella Valley. In contrast to Coachella festival’s gleeful, boisterous, temporary glam, a studio visit with Armando Lerma of the mural collective The Date Farmers (with partner Carlos Ramirez), in sleepy downtown Coachella, was a welcomed mellow-blast. Rehabbing a sign painting company’s building in 2012, Lerma has transformed his studio into a community space, and now hosts openings, parties, and mural launches through a collaborative city-funded initiative, Coachella Walls. Touring Coachella Walls, I gained real insight into the consciousness of this rural town, which Lerma said was 96 percent Mexican-American and mostly involved with Imperial Valley farming. The murals we saw celebrated the Delano grape strike, the Mujeres Luchadores Progresistas, and a brand new piece by Lerma and Hopi artist Ahkima Honyumptewa featuring a Kachina in fire ceremony and Ahkima as resting Amithaba.

“How do community members react to these images?” We asked. “People are mostly indifferent here, but I’m used to it,” Lerma laughed. I guess beautification of tired streets with paint, at its best, is its own reward, just like arts journalism. We keep on documenting and celebrating, however we can. Feeling the first undercurrent of summer sizzle, a word for us desert residents sprang to mind: endurance. What’s that saying. . . if you can’t take the heat get out of the kitchen?

— Trinie Dalton