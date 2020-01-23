Jia Zhangke, I Wish I Knew, 2010, DCP, color, sound, 125 minutes.

A BARE-BONES DANCE HALL in Shanghai, date unclear. Chinese couples, middle-aged and older, slow-dance to a recording of Mack Gordon and Harry Warren’s 1945 “I Wish I Knew,” sung in English by Dick Haymes. The song has been covered by dozens of crooners, Americans and Chinese, but the most transcendent recording is on the 1962 album Ballads by the John Coltrane Quartet; the instrumental arrangement, particularly Coltrane’s extended solo, expresses more than words can do. Still, for Jia Zhangke, who borrowed the song’s title for his 2010 documentary, the lyrics matter. The dance hall scene occurs about a third of the way through the film, and by then we’ve seen enough to understand that in this context, the questions they pose are addressed not simply to a lover, but to China, with its troubling past and uncertain authoritarian-capitalist future.

If you don’t care, why let me hope and pray so?

Don’t lead me on, if I’m a fool just say so.

Should I keep dreaming on, or just forget you?

What shall I do, I wish I knew.

The original version of Jia’s I Wish I Knew was commissioned by Expo 2010 Shanghai China. I don’t know anything of the film’s fate in relation to that celebratory theme park, but the critical reception was mixed when it played that year at the Cannes Film Festival, and it was never released stateside. The restored “director’s cut,” now headed for theaters in the US, is twenty minutes shorter than the original—unusual, as directors’ cuts most often provide occasions for filmmakers to add material they loved but persuaded themselves to eliminate so as to not try the audience’s patience, or perhaps because they believed, at the time, that less was more. Or maybe, Jia reedited because China itself—and his relationship to the country, where he was born, where he has always made his films, and where support for his work and for freedom of artistic expression in general capriciously waxes and wanes—has changed over the past decade. Jia has said that the commission did not require him to focus on the Expo, which was still under construction when he shot. Rather than giving a boost to China’s cyber-modernist future, as the Expo was designed to do, Jia took the opportunity to delve into a history China treats with willful amnesia—specifically the civil war between the armies of the Nationalist Kuomintang and the Communists, which ended with victory for the latter in 1949, and which was followed some years later with the equally disruptive and traumatic decade-long Cultural Revolution.

Jia Zhangke, I Wish I Knew, 2010, DCP, color, sound, 125 minutes.

Keeping his sights on Shanghai, Jia organizes I Wish I Knew around eighteen interviews with eyewitnesses to one or both of these violent upheavals, or with the children or grandchildren of those who died or whose families were torn apart. The interviews have a sense of urgency in that the only way to hold this history accountable is through the personal testimonies of these eyewitnesses, who won’t live forever. They come from all walks of life, and almost all of their stories are compelling. And they’re not merely “talking heads.” One of Jia’s directorial gifts, as he has proven in his documentary, fiction, and hybrid films, is to capture human beings in all their complexity and mystery no matter how brief their appearance before the camera. He doesn’t abstract them, or plug aspects of their experience into a preconceived narrative. I Wish I Knew moves forward and backward in time, like memory, or like the tides in the waters that surround Shanghai, a port city. It was the city where people who wanted to escape from China boarded boats headed for Taiwan and Hong Kong, and the city to which some of them later found themselves after exile from the mainland.

One of those expats is Hou Hsiao-hsien, whose work was one of Jia’s earliest and strongest influences. In a sequence that, for cinephiles, is reason enough to see I Wish I Knew, Jia interviews Hou on a train crossing the mountains of Taipei, the light filtered by the train’s windows recalling the train trip in Hou’s Dust in the Wind. Hou talks about visiting briefly to Shanghai, location-scouting for his exquisite Flowers of Shanghai (2000), set in late nineteenth-century “Flower Houses,” i.e. brothels. Finding no traces of the old city, or at least of the extravagantly ornate architecture that had been the sign of its wealth, Hou shot his film on a single movie set in Taiwan. The Taiwanese director isn’t the only interview subject from the film world. Featured are about a half-dozen actors and directors, or their close relatives. A production assistant tells how he lost two years of his life as an aide to Antonioni when the Italian auteur was shooting his 1972 documentary China. The Gang of Four not only banned the film, but used it as a weapon in their battle against then–prime minister Zhou Enlai.

Like Godard, Jia shows how cinema is the primary medium in which history is recorded, and that what matters in it is not only images, but voices. Edited with exceptional fluidity, I Wish I Knew collages movie clips and live action, intimate one-on-one interviews with street scenes that show a city where the heavy bronze statue in front of the “Bank of Communications” is polished by a working stiff and the building itself faces a pile of rubble. The gap between the one percent and everyone else is no different from the situation in the US. Someone asks: Why did they destroy people’s lives, just for politics? We wish we knew.

— Amy Taubin

The director’s cut of I Wish I Knew plays at Metrograph in New York from January 24 to January 30.