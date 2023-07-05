Jean Eustache’s erotics of estrangement

Jean Eustache, La maman et la putain (The Mother and the Whore), 1973, 35 mm, black-and-white, sound, 217 minutes. Alexandre, Marie, and Veronika (Jean-Pierre Léaud, Bernadette Lafont, Françoise Lebrun).

AUTODIDACT, BARFLY, AND RIVE GAUCHE FLANEUR, Jean Eustache was still a railway electrician when he first arrived in Paris, in 1958. Twenty-three years later, he died one of the country’s great modern filmmakers. Cause of death? A bullet to the brain, his parting words pinned to the front door: “Knock hard, as if to wake the dead.” He was forty-two.

Between those years, Eustache orbited the main characters of the Nouvelle Vague and completed more than a dozen films: documentaries, scripted narratives, shorts, mid-lengthers. There was one epic, 1973’s La maman et la putain (The Mother and the Whore), which you’ve probably heard of if you’ve heard anything about Jean Eustache. The film is a cinephilic rite of passage, laden with the allure of scandale—Ingrid Bergman, jury president of the Cannes Film Festival the year La maman won the Grand Prix, bemoaned its triumph, calling it “sordid” and “vulgar”—coveted because it has, as with all of Eustache’s work, remained annoyingly difficult to screen. Only in 2021 did Boris Eustache, son of Jean and the rights-holder of most of his films, agree to its restoration and distribution—a change of spirit that occasioned the ongoing Eustache retrospective at Film at Lincoln Center in New York.

La maman et la putain is a nearly four-hour bedroom talkie about love and intimacy, humiliation and self-deception, cut from the fabric of Eustache’s own life. In this regard, he was shameless, known to tape-record discussions with his lovers or blast out of a room to jot down some golden detail mid-rant. He took filmmaking as seriously as he did life itself, which is to say there was no distinction; both realms revolved around “women, dandyism, Paris, the country and the French language,” wrote Serge Daney.

Witness the origins of these fixations in his follow-up to La maman, Mes petites amoureuses (My Little Loves) (1974), the tale of his own hardscrabble youth in the tradition of François Truffaut’s The 400 Blows (1959) and Maurice Pialat’s Naked Childhood (1968). Charting the transition from his grandmother’s rustic abode in Pessac to his frigid mother’s charmless Narbonne flat, thirteen-year-old Daniel (Martin Loeb) is a pipsqueak thrown into a premature adulthood of café lounging, smoking cigs, and chasing tail in between apprenticing for a local mechanic. The dialogue is minimal; Daniel’s voice-over narration has a Bressonian force, pallid and steady despite the film’s steep waves of hurt and eruptions of juvenile perversity.

Whereas La maman unfurls endless coils of chatter, Mes petites amoureuses privileges the act of observing so central to the adolescent experience. In Narbonne, Daniel identifies a tree-lined walking loop as the town’s focal point of social activity, wherein boys stalk and lust after coy maidens. The camera frequently turns its gaze toward this park, signaling Daniel’s ambivalent desire to partake in the custom, which involves people literally walking in circles. At least Narbonne boasts a cinematheque, another place where Daniel learns through watching. Imitating the other teenage neckers, themselves charged by the Technicolor eroticism of a screening of Pandora and the Flying Dutchman, Daniel lunges for a first kiss with a random girl seated in front of him.

Jean Eustache, Mes petites amoureuses (My Little Loves), 1974, 35 mm, color, sound, 123 minutes.

Young Daniel is wowed by a dapper businessman-cum-playboy who brandishes his wallet, fat with francs, before shooting and scoring with the first pretty lady that walks by. The slick figure is an illustration of the same grandiose, performative masculinity exemplified by the sword-swallowing circus performer from Pessac, a man who likewise inspires Daniel to (shoddily) impersonate his act. The Eustachian hero is forever in pursuit of this ideal, less a human than an eccentric construct more captivating, more beautiful, than the workaday individual with his ignoble routines. Dandyism is a cult of the self premised on the “joy of astonishing others, and the proud satisfaction of never oneself being astonished,” wrote Charles Baudelaire, a philosophy in cahoots with Eustache’s vision of the art-life. Daniel’s coming of age, as such, is marked by the tentative adoption of such an armor, which renders disappointment into the more flattering state of cool disinterest.

Eustache’s first completed works, Du côté de Robinson (Robinson’s Place) (1963) and Le Père Noël a les yeux bleus (Santa Claus Has Blue Eyes) (1966)—often grouped together under the apt title Les mauvaises fréquentations, or “bad company”—revolve around half-baked boulevardiers, broke smooth-talkers, and layabouting sartorialists on the prowl for girls. The cruelties of Eric Rohmer’s egotists pale in comparison to that of Robinson’s rakish duo, who spend a night out on the town with an impoverished single mother and, offended by the polite attention she gives to an older man at the dancehall, vengefully steal her wallet. As much as Eustache revels in the mens’ chatterbox charms, his take on modern gender relations is undeniably grim, characterized by peacocking and subterfuge. Self-aggrandizement fuels the pursuit of sexual conquest, and the ends justify the transparently desperate and often ridiculous means—as in Père Noël, in which another Daniel (Jean-Pierre Léaud) finds himself uniquely positioned to feel up young ladies when he’s on the clock, posing for photographs in the guise of Saint Nick.

Jean Eustache, Le Père Noël a les yeux bleus (Santa Claus Has Blue Eyes), 1966, 35 mm, black-and-white, sound, 50 minutes. Daniel (Jean-Pierre Léaud).

And who better suited to an endless song and dance than Léaud? His smirking, goblinlike demeanor confers performativity; he is the Baudelarian dandy, blasé even in his suffering, smiling “like a Spartan boy under the fox’s tooth.” To borrow from Truffaut, the actor need only “say ‘good morning’ and we find ourselves tipping over into fiction.” As Alexandre in La maman et la putain, Léaud is a clear projection of Eustache in the director’s signature metal shades and lion’s mane hairdo, scouring the cafés of the Boulevard Saint-Germain for flames old and new despite cohabitating with Marie (Bernadette Lafont), a boutique owner and something like his sugar mama. He meets Veronika (Françoise Lebrun), a moody Polish nurse, and floats between the two women, eventually pulling the group into a ménage à trois. Alexandre, a motormouth powered by the sound of his own voice, declares it “best to sit there in silence or talk a lot, which is the same.” His logorrhea proves vacuous, his verbal exhibitionism a means of obscuring his emotional vulnerability. This paradoxical sort of repression is brought out by Veronika’s climactic monologue, a searing ten-minute confessional from the hitherto mousy third wheel decrying the à la mode separation of sex and love with an animal force and quivering honesty unimaginable from the artificial Alexandre.

In the post-’68 climate of hedonism, Eustache saw an impotence, a time of bated senses and passions. The director’s work is situated at this crossroad between the Catholic, traditionalist France of his provincial youth—jittery with insatiable longing—and the modern one of Paris, stained by the unfulfilled legacies of the Left and the curdling of liberation into estrangement. Eustache was a prewar nostalgic—see Alexandre, swaying to a record by the ’30s chanteuse Fréhel: “Gone are the settings for all the lovely songs of yesteryear,” she croons in La chanson des fortifs. He kept this sensibility kept in check through self-mocking awareness (Eustache had royalist sympathies, which presumably stemmed from his attraction to the aesthetics of pageantry; Alexandre and his pal, a Nazi memorabilia collector, commend the chic uniforms worn by the SS). This measured reverence for the styles and rituals of yore emerges vividly in Eustache’s early documentaries. Codirected by Eustache and Jean-Michel Barjol, whom the former had invited to collaborate as a means of pushing back against the fashionable notion of auteurism, Le cochon (1970) depicts the slaughter of a pig and the rendering of the meat into sausages in a rural Cévennes village. The disconcertingly gruesome process gradually settles into a mesmerizing, even poetic, showcase of collective labor and local craftsmanship.

Then there are the two iterations of La rosière de Pessac (The Virgin of Pessac), twin studies—one shot in 1968, the other in 1979—of a blatantly retrograde yearly tradition that unfolds in Eustache’s birthplace. A cabal of municipal leaders and village elders assemble to name Pessac’s most virtuous young woman, which entails parading the chosen one around in a puffy marital frock to kick off a weekend of springtime festivities. Dystopian as the practice may seem, there is a knowing playfulness to it as well, a recognition of the ritual’s disconnect from the modern world—especially in the ’79 version, in which public-housing towers loom over historic buildings, and members of the selection committee poke fun at previous rosières who rejected the title or assumed the honor while being pregnant out of wedlock. According to the writer Sylvie Durastanti, Eustache’s partner at the time of his death, he considered himself to be an archivist, his films records of history. “I was sorry there was no version from 1896,” wrote Eustache of La rosière, “the year this medieval tradition was revived, about the same time as the invention of cinema. I wanted to remake it every year, like a civil servant . . . to see the evolution of France and of cinema.”

Jean Eustache, La rosière de Pessac (The Virgin of Pessac), 1979, 25 mm, color, sound, 67 minutes.

His conservatism was complicated. “Sordid” films like La maman are products of their time, quotidian visions of sexual transgression that decry the very culture that accommodated their existence. If these thematic tensions remain unresolved, suspended in the contradictions embodied by the man himself as well as his fictional progeny, Eustache’s cinematic project writ large sought to reanchor modernity by means of the medium’s origins, summoning the primitive magic of a train pulling into a station. Eustache wasn’t interested in the visual razzle-dazzle and snappy editing tactics of his New Wave contemporaries. He was a disciple of the old masters—Jean Renoir, Kenji Mizoguchi, Robert Bresson—preferring longer takes and static shots to coax beauty from naked images of real life. Early cinema—the plotless intrigue of actuality films, which “placed the world within one’s reach”—was of great inspiration, underpinning his work’s observational bent. “My aim is to return to the Lumières. I’m against new techniques, which is reactionary but also revolutionary,” he wrote in 1971 after completing what he declared was his real first film, Numéro Zéro (1971). In step with the feminist tradition of first-person documentary filmmaking in which women speak directly to the camera about their lives (Chantal Akerman’s 1980 Dis-Moi [Tell Me], Delphine Seyrig’s Sois belle et tais-toi [Be Beautiful and Be Quiet] of 1981), the film captures Eustache’s grandmother drinking bourbon and relating the story of her life, one marked by destitution, abuse, and the trauma of living in German-occupied France. He called it “year zero” because what follows—in history, in his work—is built upon such horror and rot.

Jean Eustache, Numéro Zéro, 1971, 35 mm, black-and-white, sound, 110 minutes. Odette Robert.

Eustache was known for his endless late-night phone conversations; for hitchhiking when he’d venture outside of Paris, delighted at the opportunity to chat with his driver to keep them awake. If he considered his own compulsive talking somewhat fatuous, to speak, to tell stories, was, for him, nevertheless a means of structuring reality—and the basis for one of his most radical works, Un sale histoire (A Dirty Story) (1977). Again, Eustache stages a double act, two performances of the same “text” that, here, probe the boundaries of genre and performance, fiction and truth. In the first, Michael Lonsdale delivers a monologue in the dramatically poised manner of a professional actor within a narrative work; in the second, the supposed “original,” Jean-Noël Picq recites the same story in the form of a testimony, naturalistically, as if a subject in a documentary. The story is, as promised, a dirty one: The narrator discovers a peephole at his favorite gin joint and grows obsessed with the peculiar vantage point, which offers not full-body voyeurism but direct, disembodied views of women’s vulvae. As in the films of Marguerite Duras, who upends the traditional arrangement of the medium’s visual and aural elements, Une sale histoire asks, what is fiction before the closure of representation? What is desire forged by language? Ironically, the narrators’ fascination with the sexual organ, devoid of context, vulgar in its purely anatomical nature, is kept at an inscrutable distance, its secrets preserved in the amber of words.

I’m reminded of the ecstatic final scene from Mes petites amoureuses in which Daniel, having returned to idyllic Pessac for the summer, briefly clutches a girl’s chest for the first time. She flees. This glimpse—a snatching of clothed flesh captured in breath-held close-up—carries more heat than anything in Eustache’s other narratives. For him, mystery and restraint cultivate genuine eroticism, the kind of sacred sensations you feel only in the rawness of childhood, in the early blooms of sexuality, and in your first encounters with the cinema—those naive, untempered days when everything rang big and radiant and true. A few months before his death, fragments from an abandoned screenplay by Eustache were published in an issue of Cahiers du cinema. “To wake again, to be born again . . . to feel everything again.” He wrote that he wanted nothing more.

— Beatrice Loayza

