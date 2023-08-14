John Wilson’s absurdist ode to New York City

How To with John Wilson, 2020–23, production still from a TV show on HBO. Season 1.

AFTER WATCHING the third and final season of How To with John Wilson, I wrote some questions for the nice people in HBO’s publicity department to pass along to the show’s lovable, bespectacled star and creator:

1) Who looks after your cat when you’re away on shoots and suddenly find yourself inside a full-scale replica of the Titanic in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, with a gruff ex-cop who doesn’t believe the ship sank at all and also really wants to find a Bozo the Clown saltshaker?

2) What’s your favorite Ron Howard movie? (Howard’s oeuvre is kind of a motif in this season.)

3) Have you ever read Borges’s creepy magic-realist fable “Funes the Memorious,” also known as “The One About the Guy Who Fell Off a Horse and Woke Up with a Memory So Hi-Def and Flawless He’s Unable to Deal With the World”?

Lying in the dark in his bedroom, “Funes remembered every leaf of every tree of every wood,” Borges’s awed narrator relates. Funes seems like the kind of person Wilson might stumble across in his freaky peregrinations. In this season, some of the people he encounters include a die-hard Mets fan (they end up watching a fuzzy VHS of the O. J. Simpson trial while eating a TV dinner), bodybuilders at a contest dedicated “to those lost on 9/11”—a lot of them were born after the attack—and a guy who reveals his vast and unwholesome spreadsheet dedicated to what happens in every frame of every episode of The Bachelor, compiled during what he calls “a hyper-binge.” But Wilson is Funes the Memorious, too, if he had grown up on Long Island and could rely on a Sony FS5 camcorder rather than an equine-induced brain injury. Seemingly all his memories are on video, anarchy shaped into the encyclopedic, insane, and weirdly mesmerizing cult program we’ve been gawping at since 2020. The nice people at HBO haven’t gotten back to me yet.

Just in case you’ve been watching The Bear or something, every episode of How To begins from a straightforward, stand-up-style premise and then metastasizes, via all kinds of rabbit holes and loopy metaphors, into something deeply bizarre, e.g., this season’s episode “How To Work Out” begins by contemplating the purgatorial world of the contemporary gym, deals with how Wilson got all “Paranoid Android” at the Emmys—Elon Musk was there?—only to find salvation at a pumpkin-growing contest. We always end up back home in Brooklyn in possession of some absurd yet heartwarming nugget of knowledge.

And definitive knowledge or information can be a very difficult thing to obtain today. How To is the most acute illustration of how everybody has, in a profound way, lost their shit since the internet was invented. When you see the poor greyhound skittering perilously along a window ledge in episode five, it’s impossible not to think of the whole thing as a meme: “Me after seeing King Charles’s claws.” (Don’t worry: the plucky hound survives.)

How To with John Wilson, 2020–23, production still from a TV show on HBO. Season 3 Episode 1.

The show’s hyperlinked approach to montage catalogues the unreal and sinister texture of everyday life while simultaneously creating a world of set-ups, punch lines, and goofy psychedelic puns, like Sans Soleil but with jokes. “It’s hard to get excited about it,” Wilson says re: sports, and gazes at the flaccid schlong of a hot dog in his lap at an ice hockey game. (He finds a lot of #cursedimages in the wild.)

This free-floating, associative vibe is maybe the closest TV’s come to eating social media; the experience of watching frequently approximates being locked into the hallucinogenic TikTok feed of an extremely adventurous stoner powered by what Wilson self-diagnoses as “a hunger for rare images”—“Whoa . . . look at this weird portrait of a cat. I’m at a cat show in NJ, BTW!” “Look at this guy singing ‘Please Freeze Me’ at the cryogenics conference. Sorry, John, Paul, George, and Ringo.”

And now the classic twenty-first-century follow-up question begins to grin at us like a deep-fake Cheshire Cat: Can you trust those images? One of the extra-trippy undercurrents of this season is Wilson dwelling on the big epistemological conundrum of documentary itself: How “real” is it? Which used to just remind you of F For Fake but in the post-truth/AI-addled present relates to everything. Wilson confesses that sometimes the show is kind of . . . fake. In a previous season, he didn’t just reuse that online video of a toilet demonically puking shit but painstakingly reconstructed it on a soundstage. (How To is, incidentally, coproduced by Nathan Fielder, creator of The Rehearsal, which similarly freaks with the difference between real and not.) There’s also some trippy low-key conceptual instability around how many “John Wilsons” there are, since he isn’t actually the only person bringing in content for the show. If you keep a Terminator eye on the credits and his interviews, you discover that each episode’s vast matrix of footage is partially collected by other cameramen roaming the city.

How To with John Wilson, 2020–23, production still from a TV show on HBO. Season 2 Episode 4.

The ex-cop’s car blows up at the end of his episode, and yet: There he is amid the first responders afterwards, grinning like you-know-who.

Maybe one of the ways to deal with the weird ordeal of living with this predicament is by collecting stuff. Wilson is big on collectors: He gets E.T. figurines in the mail; he met that guy who dined on a stash of expired military meals; he . . . oh wait, another thing just arrived for the man with all the Michael Jackson memorabilia. There’s a good riff on how waiting for packages to arrive is one of the ways that we now invest our time with meaning and excitement, only for the high to wear off. The folks at the vacuum cleaner convention in Scranton may seem like oddballs, but who knew that episode would turn into a touching meditation on loss? Perhaps when Jeff Koons lined up his Plexiglas-encased Hoovers in the 1980s, he too was thinking about dead relatives. And then the melancholy ambition of collecting to shore against ruin and chaos turns psychotic—hoarding!—and we find the nightmare trashscape somebody left in the basement of Wilson’s building.

“What is going on in people’s brains?” might be the big question of the show. It’s asked in amazement or deadpan innocence. In a season two episode—nominally on “furniture coverings”—we meet an anti-circumcision activist purging his rage on an Omnichord. (He was wearing a T-shirt with his website on it, obviously.) The other self-soothing strategy you can go for is forming a little tribe. How To is full of self-made communities and their various baffling rituals, whether they’re rowdy football fans, Avatar obsessives, or Safe people hypersensitive to Wi-Fi who live in isolation, many of them brought together (or into another kind of solitude) by the internet.

“Reality” has always been especially unstable in New York, which is a lot of what makes the city so great. Where else are you going to find people with car horns blasting Nino Rota’s theme for The Godfather? (“Nobody minds that much.”) Or a bodega running “25/7”? Its high-density anthropomorphic weirdness sends Wilson off on his missions and acts as his muse: Every episode begins, “Hey, New York . . .” It’s home, it’s nuts, and it’s the labyrinth in which John’s meditations on “the human condition” begin and end.

The show is many things: documentary gone bonkers, autobiography, otherworldly anthropology love letter to NYC, poetry made out of garbage. Here’s a monkey John saw with two tufts of fur shaped into devil horns; here’s a bunch of people in monster XL blue raincoats cleaning stadium seats at Citi Field looking like they came from Beckett’s Quad (1982); here’s three Minnie Mice in Santa Claus costumes in Times Square—one is taking her cartoon head off so you can see the person underneath. I thought about David Berman’s poems a lot while I was watching: “Even the headstones in the graveyard / seem to stand up and say ‘Hello, my name is . . .”

— Charlie Fox

How To with John Wilson is streaming on HBO Max.