Carla Stellweg on her life and work

View of “Cultivar. Homenaje a Carla Stellweg,” 2023, Museo Tamayo, Mexico City.

Carla Stellweg is a critic, curator, mentor, professor, and salonnière who has championed Latin American art for the last sixty years. As one of the first independent curators in Mexico and the founder of Latin America’s first bilingual art journal, Stellweg helped shape Mexico’s art scene, incorporating feminist politics and a conceptual approach that defied the norms of the time. On view at Museo Tamayo through October 1, “Cultivar. Homenaje a Carla Stellweg” pays tribute to Stellweg’s enduring contributions to Mexico’s cultural life. Below, Stellweg reflects on her career as an editor and artistic fomenter.

IN 1973 I FOUNDED the contemporary art magazine Artes Visuales with Fernando Gamboa in Mexico City, while I was working at the Museo de Arte Moderno. Each issue was usually based on questions, like “What is Latin American art?” “Is there such a thing, and if so, what would Latin American art criticism be like?” There was a political aspect to the magazine, as there was a lot of civil unrest and dictatorships in Latin America at the time. There was a growing interest in Latin American art and literature abroad, and because of the political situation, many of the artists in the magazine were either self-exiled or exiled to countries all over the world. I wanted to extend these conversations and circulate them as widely as possible. The magazine was published in Spanish and English and eventually started including more and more people.

In the mid-’70s I was doing research in LA and went to a few openings at the Los Angeles Institute of Contemporary Art, a really dynamic place. I developed a friendship with the LAICA Journal editors, and they invited me to guest edit an issue for them. While working on the issue I met these two guys, one of whom was Roberto Gil de Montes, cofounder of the Los Angeles Contemporary Art Exchange. I spent a week with them learning about the Chicano art scene in LA and asked them to edit an issue on the artistic landscape there that extended beyond Mexican muralism. From there, the Artes Visuales issue on Chicano art was born. The cover is a photograph by Louis Carlos Bernal. I loved how cinematic the colors and composition were, how it showed this interior view of Chicano life. The magazine had always advocated nontraditional forms of artmaking, so it included reproductions of and articles about fotonovelas, comics, cartoons, low riders, DIY films, performances, and street art.

Issues of Artes Visuales, which ran from 1973 to 1981.

Around that time, UNESCO announced it was the year of women. I decided to organize the first discussion on the role of women in the Mexican art world at the Museo de Arte Moderno. I felt this was something that really needed exploration—it wasn’t really a conversation in Mexico. There was feminism going on, but back then the popular approach was like, “There’s no such thing as feminist art: We’re all artists, we’re all international,” which to me was copping out of taking a political stance on the existing norms. It seemed like the time to shake things up in the art scene in Mexico. It was actually well received by women in the city and opened the doors to that discussion and became the subject of the Spring 1976 issue of Artes Visuales. Outside of individual subscriptions, we were fortunate to get placement in a number of international museum and foundation libraries, bookstores, newsstands, and galleries. Suddenly, in 1981, we were censored, and the magazine had to stop publishing.

At first the homenaje was going to be a series of panels with people (Edward Sullivan, Anna Indych-López, Cecilia Fajardo-Hill, and others) from South America and New York with whom I had worked over the different phases of my career. Eventually, it was decided there was enough material to do an exhibition. That’s when curator Pablo León de la Barra jumped in with Andrea Valencia, who was already at Museo Tamayo. After that they started coming to see my archives and art collection in Cuernavaca, since I had closed my loft in New York. In the end they told me they wanted to enable viewers to get close to me—not just the professional aspects of my career, but who I am as a human being. It really was a labor of love in the way that the exhibition is set up. The homenajes I’ve seen before have been posthumous, and I’m very much alive.

There are two paintings by Myra Landau in the show that I included in the Women’s Colloquium at the Museo de Arte Moderno and an issue of Artes Visuales. I was a big fan of her work and then, in the ’90s, we lost touch. Around 2008, we found each other again and I organized a show of her work in 2018 at Henrique Faria in New York. I was always drawn to her art—it’s like she’s writing and weaving in this secret script. There’s two other pieces from my collection I’m excited made it into the exhibition. One is by Alejandro Diaz, whom I know through working at Blue Star in San Antonio. He’s known for these cardboard signs. Mine says “Free cocktails for ladies with nuts.” The other is a bible-turned-mop made by one of my extraordinary art students, Maximiliano Siñani, who has a Bolivian Inca Quechua background. One day he brought this piece to my loft in New York, and I was like, “What is this? A commentary on the Catholic church?” He told me that in Bolivia, missionaries distribute free bibles every month; everyone has this abundance of bibles when they could be [using those resources toward] cleaning all the churches. I thought it was such a humorous statement. I hope younger generations will use the exhibition as inspiration. Many people have all these expectations of what they should do or be doing and stop themselves short. Face the sun and see where it takes you.

— As told to Courtney Yoshimura