Sammy Harkham on his life and work in comics

Spread from Sammy Harkham’s Blood of the Virgin (2023, Pantheon).

Fourteen years in the making, Sammy Harkham’s graphic novel Blood of the Virgin (Pantheon) follows a twentysomething father and his struggle to make a B-movie of the same title in 1970s Hollywood. The storyline developed through a series of staple-bound comics called “Crickets,” originally published by Drawn & Quarterly and later self-published. In 2007, Harkham’s DIY ethos led him to open an art bookstore in Los Angeles called Family with his friend David Kramer, for whom he named “Kramers Ergot,” a revered anthology series that teetered on cartooning’s bleeding edge from 2000 to 2019. Below, Harkham talks about his inspiration for his three-hundred-page opus, which draws from the deep history of comics and personal experience to tell a story about film and family, ambition and anomie, and the dark linings of the American dream.

I THINK A PLOT is like a coat hanger to hang ideas and feelings onto. The basic plot and structure of Blood of the Virgin was the perfect coat hanger. The story was a magnet for all these other ideas I had at the time about Los Angeles as a place and its past. There seemed to be some sort of connection thematically between how I thought about the city and how I thought about the relationship between the book’s main characters, an aspiring filmmaker and his wife, Ida. This relationship was vaguely based on my parents, but my father worked in the clothing industry. He never worked in film. I was thinking in terms of a Sephardic Jewish Middle Eastern man with a young wife from New Zealand, and with a child, and trying to make something work in Los Angeles in the ’70s. That was the spark.

When I work on comics, the goal is to empty the mind of everything else, so that my subconscious is always working on the story. Even when I’m going grocery shopping, or making dinner, or picking up the kids, I know that my creative mind is fully engaged. I don’t write a script for my comics because I don’t want to adapt from one medium to another. I want to work from inside the medium. So much discovery is in the act of drawing. I don’t want to write something and then find a way to translate it to the medium of comics. I want to be working with panels and images, trying to find a way of conveying an emotion from within the medium itself. And I want to find actions that are both completely clear while also suggesting a certain amount of ambiguity.

When beginning a panel, sometimes I only have a vague idea of what I am trying to work out. It’s very much like having the first part of a melody that I keep repeating until a certain rhythm develops. And the rhythm gives me a suggestion of what the next scene should feel like. It’s like I am digging into the ground, trying to come up underneath the thing that I am trying to touch on, as opposed to looking down on it from above or from a distance. Hopefully, by the time I get to the end of the chapter, the panels feel cohesive and organic. The phrasing is subtle, and very particular, and comes from being so deeply inside the story.

The cover of Blood of the Virgin (2023, Pantheon).

I did a lot of punk-rock posters when I was a teenager for all-ages shows at a local club. When I was fifteen, I snuck into Will Oldham’s show. It was an over-eighteen show and I went backstage and I asked him if he would do an interview for my fanzine, Kramers Ergot, which didn’t exist yet. A couple months later, I sent him an issue, which I made because I had proposed the interview. He called me up and he said, “I’m about to release a record under this new band name called Bonnie Prince Billy, and I would love drawings to go with each song because I’m trying to create a persona that is not me. I’m trying to move away from something that is completely autobiographical to this other form.” Which at the time I didn’t really understand. I was at an age where you looked at a David Bowie record or a Leonard Cohen record and you assumed that was the person. But there are layers of identity connected to a persona for a musician. He sent me the demo cassette tape and for three months, I just listened to the tape every day after high school. I would draw a page for each song. Every time I listened to a song, I would make more drawings in this sketchbook. And then I sent him the book—I didn’t even scan it first. I just sent him the book and they took drawings from those pages. And those were used in the first Bonnie Prince Billy record, I See a Darkness, and he paid me. It was my first paid gig.

A few years later, I self-published the first of a series of anthology-style books under the same name, “Kramers Ergot.” During that time, there were so many great comics coming out which weren’t being taken seriously. I thought that if I could create a context for this work by bringing it together, the reader would be able to see connections and maybe it would change how the comics were viewed.

As an editor, there were deeper questions I was trying to pursue that I was not fully conscious of. When people asked me about “Kramers,” my answers were somewhat vague because I didn’t have any answers. I had just put together what felt right, intuitively. But while finishing the last issue, I finally could see what the connecting line was, and that’s what made it the last issue. Because once you’ve answered the question, you’re like, Oh, it’s done. I know the answer. If I keep making these, there’s no sense of discovery anymore.

While curating “Kramers Ergot,” I think I was looking for work that felt connected to the history of comics, the last hundred years of the medium, but was also looking to the future of comics at the same time. And always with a sense of humor and always in a personal voice, in a voice that was bespoke. With comics, if you’re doing your job right, you always feel like you’re on the brink of embarrassing yourself.

— As told to Maegan Dolan