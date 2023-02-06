14th Gwangju Biennale Announces Full Artist List

Organizers of the Gwangju Biennale have revealed the seventy-nine artists who will be participating in the fourteenth iteration of the event. Titled “soft and weak like water,” the 2023 edition of the Biennale is curated by curated by Sook-Kyung Lee and runs from April 7 through July 9. More than forty new works and projects have been commissioned for the event, some responding directly to the exhibition’s title, and others developed from ongoing research interests and projects in an attempt to shift focus away from relentless modes of production.

Those contributing new works that respond to the Biennale’s theme are Paris-based Lebanese artist Tarek Atoui, who collaborated with Korean artisans and musicians to create an ensemble of instruments and sound objects for the Biennale; Yokohama-based artist Meiro Koizumi, whose new five-channel projection installation Theater of Life investigates Gwangju’s marginalized communities, focusing on the Koryo-in, ethnic Koreans who were forcibly relocated from Russia’s Far East to Central Asia by Joseph Stalin in the 1930s; Bangkok-based filmmaker Taiki Sakpisit, whose The Spirit Level examines the lives of Mekong River farmers and fisherpeople who respond to ecological and social crises through practices including animism and shamanism; and Seoul-based artist Seung-ae Lee, whose mural and animation project, presented in the Biennale Hall, will take as its theme purification rituals found in Korean folk religions, which aim to wash away the grief and sorrow of the deceased.

Among those creating new works for the Biennale from existing practices are Berlin-based artist Anne Duk Hee Jordan, who will debut a suite of interactive robots withing immersive installations that reflect her continued fascination with marine life, technology, sexuality, nutrition, and ecology. San Juan Comalapa, Guatemala–based artist Édgar Calel will present new work from an ongoing installation series that explores indigenous Mayan culture through the rituals of the Kaqchikel people, from whom he is descended.

The Biennale will be spread across five venues comprising the Gwangju Biennale Exhibition Hall; Gwangju National Museum; Horanggasy Artpolygon, a community art space; the Buddhist temple Mugaksa; and Artspace House.

A full list of participating artists is below.

Larry Achiampong

Abbas Akhavan

Farah Al Qasimi

Mamma Andersson

Tarek Atoui

melanie bonajo

Bakhyt Bubikanova

Hera Büyüktaşcıyan

Édgar Calel

María Magdalena Campos-Pons

Chang Jia

Huong Dodinh

Latifa Echakhch, Cheol-woo Gu

Taloi Havini

James T. Hong

Hong Lee Hyun Sook

Sky Hopinka

IkkibawiKrrr

Arthur Jafa

Tess Jaray

Jeoung Jae Choul

Anne Duk Hee Jordan

Yeon-gyun Kang

Naiza Khan

Yuki Kihara

Christine Sun Kim

Kira Kim

Kim Kulim

Minjung Kim

Soun-Gui Kim

Kim Youngjae

Emily Kame Kngwarreye

Meiro Koizumi

Abdoulaye Konaté

Chila Kumari Singh Burman

Lee Kun-Yong

Seung-ae Lee

Seung-taek Lee

Kim Lim

Candice Lin

Tanya Lukin Linklater

Liu Jianhua

Taus Makhacheva

Guadalupe Maravilla

Noé Martínez

Mataaho Collective

Mayunkiki

Alan Michelson

Małgorzata Mirga-Tas

Naeem Mohaiemen

Yuko Mohri

Betty Muffler

Aliza Nisenbaum

Lucia Nogueira

Suk-kuhn Oh

Oh Yoon

Oum Jeongsoon

Pan Daijing

Pangrok Sulap

Sopheap Pich

Abel Rodríguez

Taiki Sakpisit

Mmakgabo Helen Sebidi

Angélica Serech

Thasnai Sethaseree

Dayanita Singh

Buhlebezwe Siwani

Emilija Škarnulytė

Vivian Suter

Yuma Taru

Charwei Tsai

Judy Watson

Alberta Whittle

Santiago Yahuarcani

I-Lann Yee

Yu Jiwon

Robert Zhao Renhui

David Zink Yi

