2019 Venice Biennale’s Korean Pavilion Participants Announced

Seoul-based curator and writer Hyunjin Kim, who was named curator for the Fifty-Eighth Venice Biennale’s Korean Pavilion in June, has chosen Hwayeon Nam, Siren Eun Young Jung, and Jane Jin Kaisen to display work at the country's exhibition, according to Art Asia Pacific. The pavilion will be themed around narratives of East Asian modernization, and will take place from May 11 to November 24, 2019.

Kim is currently lead Asia curator for KADIST, a Paris– and San Francisco–based contemporary arts nonprofit, and served as director of Arko Art Center, Seoul, from 2014 to 2015, and cocurator of the Seventh Gwangju Biennale in 2008. Past curatorial projects include “2 or 3 Tigers” at Haus der Kulturen der Welt, Berlin, 2017; “Gridded Currents” at Kukje Gallery, Seoul, 2017; “Two Hours” at Tina Kim Gallery, New York, 2016; and “Plug-In #3: The Undeclared Crowd,” at Vanabbemuseum, Eindhoven, 2006. She has written for ArtinCulture, Yishu, and Art Asia Pacific, and worked with artists Nina Canell, Hwayeon Nam, Jewyo Rhii, Haegue Yang, Chung Seoyoung, Sung Hwan Kim, Siren Eun Young Jung, and Jewyo Rhii, among others.

Hwayeon Nam often examines social systems through multimedia installations and video works. Her two-channel video The Botany of Desire (2014/15) takes both the seventeenth-century Dutch tulip craze and the 2010 stock market crash as its subject, and was featured in the Fifty-Sixth Venice Biennale.

Siren Eun Young Jung plumbs historical archives to explore wider questions around queer artistic practices and identity politics. Her research of Yeoseong Gukgeuk—a Korean theater genre using all-women actors that bloomed in the 1950s and ’60s—has led to a project comprising films, photographs, performances, and installations. She is the recipient of the 2018 Korea Artist Prize and has exhibited at the Haus der Kulturen der Welt in Berlin, NTU Centre for Contemporary Art in Singapore, Centre Pompidou in Paris, and the Eleventh Gwangju Biennale.

Jane Jin Kaisen is a Berlin–based filmmaker and visual artist from Jeju Island whose work centers on transnational culture. She is a 2008 graduate of the Whitney Independent Study Program and has exhibited in the Seventh Liverpool Biennial, the 68th Berlin International Film Festival, and the Sixth Gwangju Biennale.

The Korean Pavilion for the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale was curated by Daehyung Lee and featured artists Cody Choi and Lee Wan, whose works addressed a theme of “Counterbalance.”

