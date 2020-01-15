2020 Creative Capital Award Recipients Announced

Thirty-five artist projects centered on topics such as migration, surveillance, sexual abuse, and how to make museums agents of change have been named 2020 Creative Capital awardees and will share a total of $3.5 million in grants from the organization. The recipients will each receive up to $100,000—a maximum amount of $50,000 in project funding and an additional $50,000 for career development services.

Based in fifteen different states and territories, the projects will be realized by forty-one artists, who range in age from twenty-seven to sixty-seven. They were chosen from a pool of more than four-thousand applicants by a nine-member multidisciplinary panel made up of awardees from previous years, curators, producers, and other arts professionals.

“Though these artists come to us from very different backgrounds, work in different fields, and explore a wide range of subjects, they share a dedication to pushing boundaries, both ours and their own,” said Suzy Delvalle, Creative Capital’s president and executive director.” We are thrilled to be supporting them and their work, and cannot wait to see these projects grow and mature to fruition.”

Among the projects receiving funding are a multimedia performance with live animation starring Dynasty Handbag, the alter ego of artist Jibz Cameron; an experimental film on Indigenous approaches to making art objects, a land art and social enterprise project that aims to restore ancient Californian redwood forests, and video game about a legendary drag queen who spent many years spent auditioning for the competition-based reality television show RuPaul’s Drag Race. For a full list of project descriptions, visit Creative Capital’s website.

The 2020 recipients are as follows:

Becca Blackwell

Jibz Cameron & Sue Slagle

Eisa Davis

Marcia Douglas

Mercedes Dorame

Beka Economopoulos, Jason Jones & Judith LeBlanc

Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi & J Mase III

Tonya Foster

Ebony Noelle Golden

Randa Jarrar

Steffani Jemison

Tyehimba Jess, Yahdon Israel & Janice A. Lowe

Nikyatu Jusu

Jasmin Mara López

John W. Love, Jr.

Cannupa Hanska Luger

Jesse Krimes

Jarrett Mellenbruch

Amitis Motevalli

Papel Machete

Mark Nowak

Diane Paragas

Kamau Patton

jumatatu m. poe

randy reyes

Rodrigo Reyes

Nathan Shafer

Tamara Shogaolu

jackie sumell

Jawwaad Taylor

Stephanie Wang-Breal

Wendy S. Walters

Angela Washko

Nia Witherspoon

Dorian Wood

