2020 Creative Capital Award Recipients Announced
Thirty-five artist projects centered on topics such as migration, surveillance, sexual abuse, and how to make museums agents of change have been named 2020 Creative Capital awardees and will share a total of $3.5 million in grants from the organization. The recipients will each receive up to $100,000—a maximum amount of $50,000 in project funding and an additional $50,000 for career development services.
Based in fifteen different states and territories, the projects will be realized by forty-one artists, who range in age from twenty-seven to sixty-seven. They were chosen from a pool of more than four-thousand applicants by a nine-member multidisciplinary panel made up of awardees from previous years, curators, producers, and other arts professionals.
“Though these artists come to us from very different backgrounds, work in different fields, and explore a wide range of subjects, they share a dedication to pushing boundaries, both ours and their own,” said Suzy Delvalle, Creative Capital’s president and executive director.” We are thrilled to be supporting them and their work, and cannot wait to see these projects grow and mature to fruition.”
Among the projects receiving funding are a multimedia performance with live animation starring Dynasty Handbag, the alter ego of artist Jibz Cameron; an experimental film on Indigenous approaches to making art objects, a land art and social enterprise project that aims to restore ancient Californian redwood forests, and video game about a legendary drag queen who spent many years spent auditioning for the competition-based reality television show RuPaul’s Drag Race. For a full list of project descriptions, visit Creative Capital’s website.
The 2020 recipients are as follows:
Becca Blackwell
Jibz Cameron & Sue Slagle
Eisa Davis
Marcia Douglas
Mercedes Dorame
Beka Economopoulos, Jason Jones & Judith LeBlanc
Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi & J Mase III
Tonya Foster
Ebony Noelle Golden
Randa Jarrar
Steffani Jemison
Tyehimba Jess, Yahdon Israel & Janice A. Lowe
Nikyatu Jusu
Jasmin Mara López
John W. Love, Jr.
Cannupa Hanska Luger
Jesse Krimes
Jarrett Mellenbruch
Amitis Motevalli
Papel Machete
Mark Nowak
Diane Paragas
Kamau Patton
jumatatu m. poe
randy reyes
Rodrigo Reyes
Nathan Shafer
Tamara Shogaolu
jackie sumell
Jawwaad Taylor
Stephanie Wang-Breal
Wendy S. Walters
Angela Washko
Nia Witherspoon
Dorian Wood