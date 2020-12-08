2021 Creative Capital Award Recipients Announced

Creative Capital today announced $1.75 million in Creative Capital Awards. Thirty-five projects will each receive up to $50,000 in project funding, with career development services being offered to the forty-two artists working on them.

The projects were chosen from among more than four thousand entries, by an eight-member multidisciplinary panel who considered each project together, regardless of genre. The winning artists, who range in age from their twenties through their seventies, are scattered across twelve states and territories, with 76 percent identifying as BIPOC, 55 percent as female, and 10 percent as having a disability.

“We are thrilled to honor these brilliant artists and the powerful, boundary-pushing work that they are creating,” said Leslie Singer, Creative Capital’s interim executive director. “We look forward to seeing these projects grow to make their mark on the world, in spite of the tremendous challenges this year has posed for so many artists.”

A Creative Capital Award is meant to represent not just a one-time infusion of cash but the beginning of a long-term relationship between Creative Capital, the artist, and the broader artistic community, with the organization offering connections to professional advice across various fields, from law to finance, as well as that of other artists. The goal of the awards is to foster sustainable practices for artists on which they may build.

This year’s winners are:

Suha Araj

Wafaa Bilal

The Black School (Joseph Cuillier III, Shani Peters)

Shirley Bruno

William D. Caballero

Reid Davenport

Amaryllis DeJesus Moleski and Terence Nance

Anne Finger

Shana M. griffin

Mitchell S. Jackson

Lars Jan

Meng Jin

Crystal Kayiza

Adam Khalil and Bayley Sweitzer

Jenny Lion

Marie Lorenz, Kurt Rohde, and Dana Spiotta

Sabrina Orah Mark

Derek McPhatter

Julian Terrell Otis

People’s Kitchen Collective (Sita Kuratomi Bhaumik, Jocelyn Jackson, Saqib Keval)

Will Rawls

Tomeka Reid

Marc Anthony Richardson

Sandy Rodriguez

Sherrill Roland

Bayeté Ross Smith

Jules Rosskam

Legacy Russell

Elaine McMillion Sheldon

Débora Souza Silva

Martine Syms

Anna Tsouhlarakis

Jessica Vaughn

Jordan Weber

Simone White

