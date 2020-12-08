2021 Creative Capital Award Recipients Announced
Creative Capital today announced $1.75 million in Creative Capital Awards. Thirty-five projects will each receive up to $50,000 in project funding, with career development services being offered to the forty-two artists working on them.
The projects were chosen from among more than four thousand entries, by an eight-member multidisciplinary panel who considered each project together, regardless of genre. The winning artists, who range in age from their twenties through their seventies, are scattered across twelve states and territories, with 76 percent identifying as BIPOC, 55 percent as female, and 10 percent as having a disability.
“We are thrilled to honor these brilliant artists and the powerful, boundary-pushing work that they are creating,” said Leslie Singer, Creative Capital’s interim executive director. “We look forward to seeing these projects grow to make their mark on the world, in spite of the tremendous challenges this year has posed for so many artists.”
A Creative Capital Award is meant to represent not just a one-time infusion of cash but the beginning of a long-term relationship between Creative Capital, the artist, and the broader artistic community, with the organization offering connections to professional advice across various fields, from law to finance, as well as that of other artists. The goal of the awards is to foster sustainable practices for artists on which they may build.
This year’s winners are:
Suha Araj
Wafaa Bilal
The Black School (Joseph Cuillier III, Shani Peters)
Shirley Bruno
William D. Caballero
Reid Davenport
Amaryllis DeJesus Moleski and Terence Nance
Anne Finger
Shana M. griffin
Mitchell S. Jackson
Lars Jan
Meng Jin
Crystal Kayiza
Adam Khalil and Bayley Sweitzer
Jenny Lion
Marie Lorenz, Kurt Rohde, and Dana Spiotta
Sabrina Orah Mark
Derek McPhatter
Julian Terrell Otis
People’s Kitchen Collective (Sita Kuratomi Bhaumik, Jocelyn Jackson, Saqib Keval)
Will Rawls
Tomeka Reid
Marc Anthony Richardson
Sandy Rodriguez
Sherrill Roland
Bayeté Ross Smith
Jules Rosskam
Legacy Russell
Elaine McMillion Sheldon
Débora Souza Silva
Martine Syms
Anna Tsouhlarakis
Jessica Vaughn
Jordan Weber
Simone White