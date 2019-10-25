242 Galleries to Participate in Art Basel Hong Kong, Gavlak Gallery Opens New LA Space, and More

Art Basel Hong Kong revealed that 242 exhibitors have signed up for its upcoming edition, which will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from March 19 to March 21, 2020. The announcement comes amid questions of whether the fair would be significantly impacted by the political unrest in the region, where protests—which were sparked over an extradition bill with China in June escalated into a wider pro-democracy movement—have showed no signs of slowing down.

While the number of galleries participating is the same as last year’s edition, half of the exhibitors have locations in Asia and the Asia Pacific. Among those making their fair debut are Bangkok CityCity Gallery (Thailand); Fine Arts, Sydney (Australia); Green Art Gallery (Dubai); and P21 (Seoul) as well as Konrad Fischer Galerie (Düsseldorf and Berlin), David Lewis (New York), Jessica Silverman Gallery (San Francisco), Park View / Paul Soto (Los Angeles), Southard Reid (London), and Galerie Gregor Staiger (Zurich).

Gavlak Gallery has moved to a new space in downtown Los Angeles. The gallery will open its new 4,500 square space, which boasts of a private showroom and project space, at 1700 South Santa Fe Avenue—the same building that houses Susanne Vielmetter and Nicodim Gallery—this weekend. On Saturday, a group show featuring artists Lisa Anne Auerbach, Judith Eisler, Beverly Fishman, Marilyn Minter, Scott Reeder, Dean Sameshima, and Shinique Smith will inaugurate its new home.

Doubling the size of Gavlak’s former Hollywood gallery, the new location will present solo exhibitions of Alex Anderson, Gisela Colon, and Enoc Perez, among others during its first season as well as thematic and historic shows in its new dedicated project space. Since its founding by dealer Sarah Gavlak in 2005, the gallery, which has a flagship location in Palm Beach, has focused on supporting women and LGBTQ artists. After closing for the summer, the Florida branch will relaunch on November 2. Its new address will be the Royal Poinciana Plaza, and its first show will highlight the work of Candida Alvarez.

Galerie Eva Presenhuber has made Markus Rischgasser a partner of the gallery. Rischgasser has been with Galerie Eva Presenhuber, which has locations in New York and Zurich, since 2002 and has held the position of director of sales for the last ten years. He will take charge of the gallery’s development in Asia, where it will participate in West Bund Art & Design in Shanghai next month, Taipei Dangdai in January 2020, and Art Basel Hong Kong in March 2020.

“Markus’s professionalism, dedication, and loyalty towards our artists, clients, and the gallery are legendary,” gallery owner Eva Presenhuber said in a statement. “We congratulate him and look forward to many more years of successful collaboration.”

Los Angeles’s Kohn Gallery now represents the estate of Ed Moses. The highly influential postwar painter, who passed away on January 17, 2018, was a staple of the West Coast’s art community. Over the course of his career, which spanned six decades, Moses became a member of the “Cool School,” a group which included Billy Al Bengston, Robert Irwin, Edward Kienholz, and Ed Ruscha; was featured in exhibitions at the Orange County Museum of Art, the Getty, the San Francisco Museum of Art, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles, which staged a retrospective of his work in 1996; and painted almost daily.

“Ed Moses was an investigating and tireless artist whose career was fundamental to the development of abstract painting from the late 1950s to 2018, the year he died,” dealer Michael Kohn, the owner of Kohn Gallery, said. “He began as a gifted abstract expressionist painter, and developed into an artist who pushed the literal boundaries of the canvas. . . .As his paintings are put into context with Contemporary Art since 1960, Ed Moses will further emerge as one of the leading painters of his generation and beyond.” The artist will be included in Kohn Gallery’s group presentation at Art Basel Miami Beach in December.

Paris’s Galerie Templon has announced its representation of Iván Navarro in North America—the gallery has been representing the artist in Europe since 2005. The Santiago, Chile–born artist, who has lived in the United States since 1997, is best known for incorporating neon lights and mirrors in his works, which are often influenced by the time he spent living under the rule of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, and grapple with questions of power, control, and imprisonment. “It wasn’t until I moved to the States that I learned the extent of what happened in my country,” Navarro told the New York Times in 2007. “Chileans are more silent about it.”

Among his politically-charged sculptures are Death Row, 2006, which was exhibited at the Fifty-third Venice Biennale in 2009, and You Sit, You Die, 2002, a replica of an electric chair which also features the names of all of the inmates executed in the state of Florida. His work can be found in the collections of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York; the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, DC; and the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris. A retrospective of the artist’s work will open at the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo Buenos Aires next month and a selection of his new works will be presented by Galerie Templon in January 2021.

American photographer Dawoud Bey joins Sean Kelly Gallery in New York. The 2017 MacArthur Fellow and a longtime professor at Columbia College Chicago creates rich and psychologically compelling portraits such as in his earliest series, “Harlem, USA” (1975–1979), which earned him his first solo show at the Studio Museum in Harlem in 1979, and “The Birmingham Project” (2013), which engaged with issues such as racism and collective memory following the bombing of a Baptist Church in the city, which killed six African American children, in 1963.

Bey’s more recent work includes “Alabama and its aftermath: for Harlem Redux” (2014–2017), for which he documented gentrification, and “Night Coming Tenderly, Black,” (2017) which focuses on architecture and landscape in an attempt to visualize the Underground Railroad. In 2020, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the Whitney Museum of American Art will present “Dawoud Bey: An American Project,” which will also travel to the High Museum of Art in Atlanta. His first solo show at Sean Kelly will open in the winter of 2020.

Ed Moses, Sliber, 2007. Courtesy of Kohn Gallery.



