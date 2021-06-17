58th Carnegie International to Open September 2022

The Fifty-Eighth Carnegie International will open in Pittsburgh on September 24, 2022, according to curator Sohrab Mohebbi, and will run through April 2, 2023. The launch date for the event is a few weeks earlier than is typical, in order to allow organizers to take advantage of early autumn’s hoped-for warm weather.

Mohebbi, who last summer was named to helm the Carnegie International, also announced Ryan Inouye as the event’s associate curator. Inouye, who got his start at Los Angeles’s REDCAT before moving on to New York’s New Museum, has since 2017 served as senior curator at the Sharjah Art Foundation. He joins curatorial assistant Talia Heimann, who was named to the team in November after serving as an intern for the 2018 International. Heimann has held curatorial positions at the Center for Contemporary Art, Tel Aviv, and the Institute of Contemporary Art, Philadelphia.

Mohebbi additionally chose a four-member curatorial council and a three-member advisory group to aid the curatorial team. “Everybody will bring an idea and we will work through things together. I like to use the word polyphony because it’s a way to address different voices,” he told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Though no theme has yet been announced, “the pandemic has set in motion practices of solitude and solidarity; perhaps we can think of these practices as the way of the artist and the struggle of the activist,” said Mohebbi in a statement. “Never before have these two positions been more aligned on such a planetary scale. The artist’s primary material is the use of their time, while an activist shares their time with others and distributes it. In the making of this exhibition, our hope is to sync our clocks with both.”

The fifty-eighth iteration of the Carnegie International, the longest-running survey of contemporary art in North America, marks a shift in the event’s schedule. Held every three to five years since its founding in 1896, the International will now take place every four years, as revealed by Carnegie Museum of Art director Eric Crosby last summer. The 2022 version, like the 1991 and 2013 editions, will occupy spaces in the city beyond the museum, which is located in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood.

