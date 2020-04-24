95 Percent of Arts Workers in the US Experienced Income Loss Due to Covid-19, Survey Finds

Artist Relief, an initiative started by seven national arts grantmakers to support artists during the coronavirus pandemic, has released the findings of its Covid-19 Impact Survey for Artists and Creative Workers, which it claims underscores the necessity of direct and immediate financial aid. While it comes as no surprise that the cultural sector is suffering during the ongoing quarantine, the numbers show that a staggering 95 percent of artists have experienced income loss and 62 percent of artists are unemployed because of Covid-19. Eighty percent of the 11,000 individuals who participated said that they have no recovery plan.

“The Impact Survey organized by Americans for the Arts is a critical element of Artist Relief,” said Deana Haggag, president and CEO of United States Artists and Artist Relief coalition member. “While it is heartening to see artists do what they can for their communities, this data is sobering and makes it clear that creative workers need significant advocacy on their behalf to ensure they survive this crisis.” Robert L. Lynch, President and CEO of Americans added that the findings will “prove to be a key piece to further our local, state, and federal policy efforts specific to individual creative workers in the next phase of Covid-19 recovery.”

Americans for the Arts, which has been working with state and local arts advocacy leaders to strengthen the key provisions recently secured through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, has published the full report on its website. Cultural producers interested in taking the survey can do so here.

