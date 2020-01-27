A Blade of Grass Announces Staff and Board Appointments

A Blade of Grass, the Brooklyn-based nonprofit that nurtures socially engaged art, has welcomed artist and philanthropist Michael Quattrone to its growing board and added Kathryn McKinney, who most recently served as director of public relations at Lehmann Maupin, to its staff. McKinney will serve as the organization’s first head of content and communications. In her new role, she will oversee the development of A Blade of Grass’s web and print media as well as its documentary films and biannual A Blade of Grass Magazine.

Quattrone, who also sits on the boards of the David Rockefeller Fund, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and the Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, will serve a three-year term at A Blade of Grass with the option of extending his tenure. Quattrone is also the founder of the Hudson River Valley nonprofit retreat center Hearthfire, an ex-faculty member of Johns Hopkins University’s Theater Arts and Studies program, and a former cocurator of the KGB Monday night poetry series in the East Village.

“A Blade of Grass advances the work of artists who are actively using creative processes to address critical social problems in communities,” said executive director Deborah Fisher. “Kathryn and Michael both care deeply about this mission, and understand the opportunities and challenges that come with supporting and promoting artists whose work is complex, systems-oriented, and grounded in high trust relationships. Their unique perspectives, experiences, and voices will be real assets in A Blade of Grass’s work to expand awareness of and the roles for socially engaged artists. I am delighted to welcome them to our team.”

