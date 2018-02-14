Aaron I. Fleischman Endows Metropolitan Museum Curatorial Position

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced today that collector and prominent Washington, DC–based businessman Aaron I. Fleischman has endowed the curatorial position in its department of modern and contemporary art. It will be held by Ian Alteveer, who has been at the institution since he was named an exhibition assistant in 2006.

“The endowment of curatorial positions is one of the museum’s top priorities,” president and CEO Daniel H. Weiss, said. “With this gift, Mr. Fleischman will enable The Met to continue our momentum on presenting and studying art of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, and, importantly, he joins a group of donors who are ensuring the future of the institution through their thoughtful philanthropy.”