Abrons Arts Center Launches Microgrant Program for New York Artists

Abrons Arts Center, together with Henry Street Settlement (HSS), in New York has launched the Artist Community Relief Fund, a microgrant program supporting artists and art workers based in the Lower East Side and Chinatown whose income has been impacted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Forty individuals living within 10002, 10009, or 10013 zip codes will receive $250. Applications opened this morning and can be filled out on the center’s website.

“The impact of COVID-19 has been profound and this situation has had a devastating impact on the income and well-being of artists and artists communities in our neighborhood and beyond,” said Craig Peterson, Abrons’s artistic director. “Abrons Arts Center and Henry Street Settlement have long believed that artists and their work are vital to the social fabric and rich cultural life of the Lower East Side. It’s our mission to provide access to available community support, resources, and information to help them through this time. We know artists are hurting right now and we hope that these funds may provide a bit of immediate relief for basic living expenses. We hope to be able to provide additional aid to our artist community as resources become available.”

