Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Will Open in December

During the Ninety-Second Academy Awards ceremony held on Sunday night—which made history when Parasite became the first non-English language film to win its top honor of best picture—actor Tom Hanks announced that the much anticipated Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will open on December 14, 2020.

Hanks, who was also nominated for his role as Mr. Rogers in director Marielle Heller’s The Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, serves as a museum trustee and cochair of its campaign. Located on Los Angeles’s museum mile, the Renzo Piano–designed institution, which has been nine-years in the making, will be led by director Bill Kramer.

“The dream of this museum will finally become a reality—a gathering place for filmmakers and movie fans from around the world, where we can share the Oscars legacy and further fulfill the Academy’s mission to connect the world through cinema,” said Academy CEO Dawn Hudson.

The museum was supposed to be completed in 2017, but it encountered a number of hurdles which delayed the project—it surpassed its original budget of $250 million, had difficulties with fundraising, and construction delays, to name a few. Despite the setbacks, the museum seems to finally be moving forward.

The institution recently announced that it secured 95 percent of its fundraising goal of $388 million, and according to the Los Angeles Times, the majority of the structural work for the 50,000-foot building is finished. Inaugurating the space will be a retrospective of filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki. More details about the opening and future programming will be announced in the coming months.

