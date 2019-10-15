Accelerator, an Exhibition Space Dedicated to Art and Science, Opens in Stockholm

Accelerator, a new exhibition space that aims to spark interdisciplinary dialogue through programming focused on the intersections between art, science, and social issues, opened in Stockholm last month. Inaugurating the space, which is part of Stockholm University, is “This Progress,” an exhibition of work by Tino Sehgal that was previously shown at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York and the Palais de Tokyo in Paris.

Following Sehgal will be the first presentation in Sweden of French artist Cyprien Gaillard and a survey of Stockholm-based artist Johanna Gustafsson Fürst. Known for creating work that focuses on the links between individuals and social systems, Gustafsson Fürst is collaborating with university for the show, which she has been preparing for since 2018, when the exhibition space was in an early phase of construction.

“In these times of polarized opinions and specialization, the gap is widening between people’s world views and their perception of what is fact and what is fiction,” said Richard Julin, the venue’s artistic director. “Accelerator’s core mission is to show art that stimulates discussion, hopefully between individuals with contrasting interests and opinions, and between disciplines that rarely meet. It is our ambition that Accelerator’s overall program will contribute to an open and empathetic society.”

