Action Steps Against Police Brutality

In the days since Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd, mass protests have spread throughout the United States as people demand immediate action to end police brutality and the carceral state.

Below is a list of organizations that you can donate to, petitions you can sign, and US lawmakers you can call to support movements for racial justice and the thousands of protesters who have been arrested while participating in actions nationwide.

DONATE TO:

Bail Funds

National Bail Fund Network

The Bail Project

ActBlue

National Organizations

Black Lives Matter

Campaign Zero

American Civil Liberties Union

NAACP

Equal Justice Initiative

The Freedom Fund

Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative

Local Organizations

Atlanta Solidarity Fund

Black Visions Collective Movement and Legal Fund (Minnesota)

Brooklyn Community Bail Fund

Bukit Bail Fund of Pittsburgh

Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en La Lucha (Minnesota)

Chicago Community Bond Fund

Cincinnati Bail Fund

Colorado Freedom Fund

Communities United Against Police Brutality (Minnesota)

Connecticut Bail Fund

DeDe McClure Memorial Community Fund (California)

Fianza Fund (Texas)

Free the 350 (Wisconsin)

Hawaii Community Bail Fund

Just City Memphis

Kansas City Community Bail Fund

Massachusetts Bail Fund

Montgomery Bail Out Fund

815 Mutual Aid Network (Illinois)

Nashville Community Bail Fund

NC Community Bail Fund of Durham

Neighbors for Common Good (Nebraska)

New Orleans Freedom Fund

NorCal Resist (California)

The Northwest Community Bail Fund (Washington)

Orange County Bail Fund (California)

Peoples City Council Freedom Fund (Los Angeles)

The People’s Program

Philadelphia Bail Fund

The Portland Freedom Fund (Oregon)

Reclaim the Block (Minnesota)

The Silicon Valley DSA

The Texas Organizing Project

Tucson Second Chance Community Bail Fund

Vegas Freedom Fund

Minnesota-based organizations including the Minnesota Freedom Fund and the Northstar Health Collective have received a flood of donations in the days following Floyd’s death and are currently pointing people to other organizations.

A list of regional bail and bond funds that you can donate to can also be found on the National Bail Fund Network’s website, and the nonprofit organization ActBlue has set up a webpage where you can split a donation among forty different community bail funds.

You can also donate to the George Floyd Memorial Fund, which was established to “cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist [the Floyd] family in the days to come as [they] continue to seek justice for George.”

And here are some smaller Minnesotan organizations asking for donations.

CALL YOUR REPRESENTATIVES:

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Karen Bass (D-CA), and Barbara Lee (D-CA), have introduced a resolution to condemn police brutality, racial profiling, and the excessive use of force.

If you are a US citizen:

Call your members of Congress to ask them to support the resolution. Find your representative here.

If you are a resident of Minnesota:

After adding your name to Defund the MPD—a petition put out by the abolitionist organization Black Visions Collective that calls for Minneapolis City Council to defund the police and reimagine community safety networks—demand racial justice by urging Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and Minneapolis District Attorney Mike Freeman to hold the officers responsible for Floyd’s death accountable and to chart a path toward decarceration.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

Office of Governor Tim Walz & Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan

130 State Capitol

75 Rev Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

St. Paul, MN 55155

Telephone Numbers:

Telephone: 651-201-3400

Toll Free: 800-657-3717

Minnesota Relay: 800-627-3529

Contact via internal portal here.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey

350 South 5th Street, Room 331

Minneapolis, MN 55415

T: 612-673-2100

Contact via internal portal here.

Minneapolis District Attorney Mike Freeman

Hennepin County Attorney

C-2000 Government Center

300 South Sixth Street

Minneapolis, MN 55487

T: 612-348-5550

E: citizeninfo@hennepin.us

More resources—including tips for protestors, legal counsel, and a guide to allyship—can be found here.

ALL IMAGES