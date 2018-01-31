Ada Ciniglio to Step Down as Executive Director of ArtTable

ArtTable, the New York nonprofit dedicated to advancing the leadership of women in the visual arts, announced today that its executive director Ada Ciniglio will step down in July after a six-year term.

“I am proud to have contributed to ArtTable’s remarkable thirty-seven-year legacy of supporting women at critical moments in their careers, honoring those who have made outstanding contributions to the field, and encouraging efforts to bring more diversity to the artworld workforce,” Ciniglio said in a statement. “While I look forward to my next chapter and new challenges, I will always be an admirer of the extraordinary women of ArtTable.”

Prior to joining ArtTable, Ada led High 5 Tickets to the Arts, which makes arts programming accessible to students across New York City, for twelve years. In 2007, she was recognized by the Arts and Business Council of Americans for the Arts and received an award for Arts Management Excellence.