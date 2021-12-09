ADAA Foundation Announces New President, Grant Winners

The Art Dealers Association of America (ADAA) Foundation today announced James Cohan as its next president. Cohan. The founder and partner of his eponymous New York gallery, Cohan has been an ADAA board member for over five years; he joined the association in 2006. He will succeed Michael Findlay, the director of New York’s Acquavella Galleries, who has held the post since 2019 and steered the organization through the Covid-19 crisis.

“The ADAA Foundation is an important representation of art dealers' roles in the cultural landscape and their dedication to advancing art historical scholarship and appreciation. I am thrilled to lead the Foundation into its next chapter, following the incredible work that Michael has done over the past four years to maximize and expand its impact,” said Cohan.

The ADAA Foundation additionally revealed the six recipients of its 2021 grants. These are the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art (BMoCA), Colorado; Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAMH); the Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts (MoCADA), Brooklyn; the Museum of Contemporary Art Georgia, Atlanta (MOCA GA); the Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum, Minneapolis (WAM); and the National Museum of Mexican Art, Chicago. Each will receive a sum of between $10,000 and $15,000 in aid of the development of new exhibitions, research, and programming.

The grants are aimed at small and midsize museums, which typically receive less funding than their major counterparts, and are earmarked for programs that advance art historical scholarship, expand museum accessibility, and increase engagement with local communities. BMoCA will put the money toward a project by artist Sam Van Aken celebrating Colorado’s history as a top apple-producing state in the late 1800s, while CAMH will use its grant to fund the first major institutional exhibition of work by Ming Smith. MoCADA will present a group exhibition investigation the methods historically used to disseminate knowledge and stir calls to action within the Black community; MOCA GA will use the money to boost its Working Artist Project, a yearlong fellowship aimed at helping Atlanta-based artists develop museum-scale exhibitions. The National Museum of Mexican Art will fund a bilingual app in aid of families of children with autism and intellectual development disabilities, and WAM will continue its remote artist-in-residence program supporting incarcerated artists in Minnesota prisons.

“After the successful expansion of the grant’s scope last year to include digital initiatives and community engagement programs, we are pleased to support such a wide array of projects in 202—from social impact activities to landmark exhibitions—that engage the public with art in innovative and critical ways,” said outgoing president Findlay.

