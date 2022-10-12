Adam Kleinman Named Director of Kunsthall Trondheim

The board of trustees of Norway’s Kunsthall Trondheim has announced Adam Kleinman as the museum’s new director. Kleinman, who arrives to the institution from the San Francisco– and Paris–based Kadist, where he was lead curator for North America, will step into his new role January 1, 2023. He replaces interim director Katrine Elise Agpalza Pedersen, who temporarily filled the position after Stefanie Hessler departed to lead the Swiss Institute in New York earlier this year. Kleinman is charged with elevating the kunsthall’s international profile and with educing engagement locally and nationally.

“We will continue to bring in international artists, and create even wider ripple effects locally. We will also showcase the unseen and untested talents nationally and locally,” said board chair Anne Kathrine Slungård in a statement. “The kunsthall has been in a start-up phase, where a tremendous development has taken place in recent years. Therefore, starting in the new year, we will discuss particular concrete goals for our ambitions.”

Before landing at Kadist, Kleinman, who is known for centering art’s role in social debate, was editor in chief and curator at Witte de With Center for Contemporary Art (now Kunstinstituut Melly), in Rotterdam. Under artistic director Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev, he helped organize the multi-city Documenta 13, and he served as a curator for New York’s Lower Manhattan Cultural Council. Among the most recent of the numerous exhibitions he has curated are “Precipitation for an Arid Landscape” (2021–22), Gala Porras-Kim’s first East Coast survey, which Kleinman co-curated with Ruth Estévez; and “Shaper of God” (2022), a show of newly commissioned works by American Artist cocurated with Emily Gonzalez-Jarrett.

Kleinman in a statement cited Kunsthall Trondheim’s many accomplishments since the contemporary art space’s founding just a few years ago and promised to expand on its success. “I am delighted to amplify this signal, most of all by being inviting and open,” said Kleinman. “I am truly humbled by the radiance of the staff, the board, all of the artists and thinkers, and other persons who have come to, and built the space before me, particularly the former director, Stefanie Hessler. I am most privileged to be able to listen and respond to this history, it will help us continue to grow and diversify all of these networks with great care.”

