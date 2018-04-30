Adrian Piper Sets the Record Straight by Creating Her Own Error-Free Wikipedia Page

Adrian Piper removed and reconstructed her Wikipedia page after learning that the existing web page dedicated to her was full of inaccuracies. According to Artnet, Piper had contacted the web-based encyclopedia in 2013 and asked it to replace her entry with one that was factually correct. Wikipedia complied with her request, but the new page also failed to meet her editorial standards.

The new Wikipedia page, which can be found on the artist’s website, begins with Piper’s “Personal and Background” section. It reads: “Like all Americans, Piper is racially mixed. She is 1/32 Malagasy (Madagascar), 1/2 African of unknown origin, 1/16 Igbo (Nigeria), and 1/8 East Indian (Chittagong, India [now Bangladesh]), in addition to having predominantly British and German family ancestry.” She continues with details of her childhood.

In the “Contributions to Art” section, Piper contends: “From 1967–1970, her early work as a first-generation Conceptual artist brought to bear the techniques and resources of yoga and meditation—what she called the ‘indexical present,’ acquired through her personal practice, on the exploration of consciousness, perception, and infinite permutation using maps, diagrams, photographs and descriptive language.” Piper’s self-made Wikipedia page exercises these very ideologies—the information presented serves as a map of her life and artistic career.

To learn more about Piper’s art and life check out her current retrospective, “Adrian Piper: A Synthesis of Intuitions, 1965–2016,” at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, which is on view through July 22, 2018. The exhibition—her first solo show in the US in over a decade—features more than 280 works displayed across the entirety of the museum’s sixth floor.