After Fifteen-Year Legal Battle, Daughter of Late Artist and Collector CC Wang Named New Executor of Father’s Estate

Yien-Koo Wang King, the daughter of the late artist and collector CC Wang (whose name is emblazoned upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s wing for Asian art), has been named the executor of her father’s estate after a fifteen-year legal battle, writes Alex Greenberger of Artnews.

Andrew Wang, CC’s grandson, had been the executor of the estate since the artist’s death in 2003 (at the time, the estate was valued to be worth $60 million). Andrew was removed from the role after a court determined in April 2017 that he and his father, Shou-Kung, finagled their way into CC’s will when he was struggling with dementia. Yien-Koo was subsequently disinherited. Now the daughter plans to pursue several claims against Andrew. She alleges that he filched more than twenty paintings from CC’s collection; “made suspicious dealings” in the sales of ninety-eight artworks, which were resold in China for up to twenty times their original value; and stole Procession of the Taoist Immortals, an eleventh-century painting by the artist Wu Zhangyuan, among other things.

“This is not nearly a family squabble over who gets what,” said Timothy Savitsky, a lawyer at Sam P. Israel, P.C., the firm that represents Yien-Koo. “The allegations are serious, they’re detailed, and they involve a really specific scheme. . . . The implications will likely have international significance, if the claims are proven true. It’s not just a run-of-the-mill estate fight.”