Agnieszka Kurant Wins $100,000 Frontier Art Prize

Agnieszka Kurant has won the 2019 Frontier Art Prize, an annual $100,000 award established in 2017 by the World Frontiers Forum conference and nonprofit arts philanthropy organization VIA Art Fund.

VIA Art Fund president Bridgitt Evans said: “As a conceptual artist who regularly collaborates with biologists, computer scientists, anthropologists, and sociologists, Agnieszka fully embodies the spirit of the award. Her practice consistently approaches art making as a form of knowledge production, always reaching further and deeper to reveal the invisible forces that shape the world in which we live.”

Kurant was born in 1978 in Lodz, Poland, and is currently a resident artist at the MIT Center for Art, Science, and Technology, and fellow at the Berggruen Institute, Los Angeles, and the Smithsonian Institute, Washington, DC. Past projects include a commission for the façade of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York (2015) and a solo exhibition at Sculpture Center, New York (2013). In 2018 she received The Pollock-Krasner Foundation grant award; her work is currently on view at the Istanbul Biennale.

In addition to founders Evans and David Edwards of Harvard University, the prize jury included past awardee and artist Doug Aitken; artist Tavares Strachen; Jennifer Flay, FIAC; Evelyn Hankins, Hirshhorn Museum; Laurent Le Bon, Musée national Picasso-Paris; Hans Ulrich Obrist, Serpentine Gallery; and J.D. Talasek, National Academy of Sciences. As the awardee, Kurant will develop a new work on the topic of digital identity and present it at the 2020 World Frontiers Forum.

