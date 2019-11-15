Aimée Chan-Lindquist Appointed Executive Director of Rema Hort Mann Foundation

The Rema Hort Mann Foundation announced today that Aimée Chan-Lindquist has been named the foundation’s next executive director. Chan-Lindquist comes to the foundation from the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum in New York, where she served as director of advancement. Previously, she held senior positions at the Museum of Design Atlanta as well as at Art in General and Exit Art, which are both in New York, and was director of the Christopher Grimes Gallery in Santa Monica, California.

Chan-Lindquist will oversee the foundation’s mission of honoring the legacy of Rema Hort Mann by directly supporting emerging artists in New York City and Los Angeles with unrestricted funding and cancer patients undergoing treatment. Commenting on her new role, Chan-Lindquist said: “I truly believe that assisting families who are undergoing cancer treatments at such a critical time and supporting artists in furthering their practice has the power to inspire and transform lives. . . .The uplifting spirit and joy in which Rema Hort Mann lived her life is perpetuated in the significant funding that the Foundation awards to cancer suffers and artist alike. I am incredibly honored to join the Rema Hort Mann Foundation and continue this extraordinary work.”

