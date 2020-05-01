Akron Art Museum Under Scrutiny as Allegations of Mismanagement Resurface

The Akron Art Museum in Ohio is facing criticism after a report in Artnews revealed that, out of twenty-seven staffers who called for the removal of director and CEO Mark Masuoka in an anonymous letter last year, only one is still employed by the institution. The signatories, which make up a third of the museum’s staff, have since been fired, laid off because of the Covid-19 pandemic, or have resigned.

Among the complaints detailed in the letter were the lack of implicit bias training, racial and gender discrimination, sexual harassment, and overall mismanagement. According to Artnews, which spoke to more than a dozen current and former employees, the document led to an investigation funded by the museum board and led by the Kastner Westman & Wilkins. While several employees have alleged that the law firm found some of the claims had merit and accused the museum of failing to address them, a spokesperson for the museum would not elaborate on the situation. The representative said that “where appropriate, actions were taken to address any substantiated concerns.”

The employees who attempted to confront the issues at the museum said they were motivated to write the letter after Masuoka, who declined to comment, fired Alison Caplan, a former education director who advocated for diversity, equity, and inclusion at the institution. They have since claimed that the current leadership exploited the pandemic to silence the voices which continue to urge for reforms.

Like many museums, the institution is working to soften the blow of a major revenue loss because of its prolonged closure. However, in addition to the resurfacing of old allegations, it has also recently faced backlash over its recovery plan. While it informed the press on March 30 that it would begin furloughing some people and reducing the hours of others and promised to compensate workers through the end of April, employees told Artnews that they received a letter from the human resources department which stated that the last day they would be paid was April 17.

In response to an inquiry about the discrepancy, a museum spokesperson told Artforum that it did not deviate from the original plan outlined in the March 30 press release. It also said that due to financial support that it received from the federal CARES Act this week, it will now be able to reinstate twenty-five full-time employees who were previously laid off. The museum stressed that the layoffs made during the pandemic were not related to the letter previously sent to the board of directors.

“In no way are the actions taken in response to Covid-19 related to last year’s investigation and to assert a connection is flatly inaccurate,” the spokesperson said. “The board and management of the museum took these unfortunate and necessary steps to preserve the future viability of the institution and for no other reason.”

