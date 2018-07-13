Aldrich Museum Appoints Cybele Maylone Director

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield, Connecticut, announced that Cybele Maylone has been appointed executive director. She comes to the Aldrich from UrbanGlass in New York City, where she had served as executive director since 2013. Maylone succeeds Alyson Baker, who stepped down from the helm of the institution in December 2017.

During her tenure at UrbanGlass, a studio space, gallery, and quarterly magazine dedicated to fostering a greater appreciation for and advancing the use of glass as a creative medium, Maylone worked closely with numerous artists who have also been featured in solo exhibitions at the Aldrich. Previously, she was deputy director of the New York–based contemporary arts space apexart and held several positions at the New Museum in New York.

“The Aldrich unites two things that I revere in institutions: critical support to artists to create and present new work and opportunities for the public to connect with contemporary art and ideas,” Maylone said in a statement. “I am deeply honored to be joining the museum at such an exciting moment, and to be working closely with the staff, the trustees, and the extended Aldrich Museum family as we launch a new phase in the life of this marvelous place.” Maylone will take up the post in September.