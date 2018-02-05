Ales Ortuzar Opens New Project Space in Tribeca

Dealer Ales Ortuzar, formerly of David Zwirner, is opening a new project space, dubbed Ortuzar Projects, in Tribeca. Located at 9 White Street, the 2,600-square-foot space is dedicated to promoting artists from the twenty and twenty-first centuries that are underrepresented in the art historical canon.

Operating on a two-year timeline, Ortuzar Projects aims to provide the artists it presents with “a lasting, expanded visibility through exhibitions and the publication of significant scholarly catalogues.” Its inaugural show, an exhibition featuring works made by Michel Parmentier between 1966 and 1993, will open on February 16.

Known for his horizontally striped paintings produced during the 1960s, the artist only created a little more than seventy paintings over the course of his career. “At first glance, they seem self-evident: the best-known works of the French painter Michel Parmentier appear so clear, so direct, so whole, as to be their own last word,” Molly Warnock wrote in the November 2014 issue of Artforum. Select works from the exhibition—the artist’s first retrospective in the United States—will eventually travel to the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University.