Alessandro Bianchi Appointed General Manager of Milan’s Pirelli HangarBicocca

Pirelli HangarBicocca, the nonprofit foundation and contemporary art complex in Milan, has named Alessandro Bianchi as its next general manager. Bianchi comes to the institution with nearly two decades of experience in the cultural sector. He most recently served as an advisor to institutions such as the Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli in Milan, the Teatro Regio in Turin, and the Fondazione Nazionale per la Danza in Reggio Emilia. Bianchi will succeed Marco Lanata, who will continue in his role as real estate management director for the Pirelli Group, on March 2.

Born in Turin in 1976, Bianchi earned his bachelor’s degree in philosophy and his master’s degree in the management of cultural heritage. He was general secretary of the Fondazione Sandretto Re Rebaudengo in Turin from 2002 to 2009, during which time he coordinated the 2005 and 2008 editions of the Turin Triennale of contemporary art. He has also served as executive director of the Fondazione MAXXI, head of the Fondazione Capri, and as a professor and lecturer at Rome Business School and the University of Milan, among other universities.

