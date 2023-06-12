Alessio Antoniolli Departs as Director of Gasworks

Alessio Antoniolli, who has led London’s Gasworks for twenty-five years, is set to step down as director of the nonprofit contemporary visual-arts organization, ArtReview reports. Antoniolli is leaving to focus his efforts on Triangle Network, of which he is also director. The international consortium of more than ninety small-scale arts organizations and projects that support and disseminate the work of emerging artists through artist-led workshops, residencies, exhibitions, and outreach events spans forty-one countries. Antoniolli will continue his role as curator at Rome’s Fondazione Memmo, a private institution established by collector Roberto Memmo.

“Through blood sweat and tears, but also through dialogue, support and laughter we have achieved the unimaginable for Gasworks,” said Antoniolli. “With its own building, a house for our visiting artists, an amazing team and very engaged audiences, the organization has never been more solid. I am excited for Gasworks’ next chapter and will always be its biggest advocate.”

Founded in 1994, Gasworks is part of the Triangle Network, and has collaborated with more than two hundred artists from over fifty countries. As well, Gasworks has provided studios for London-based artists, commissioned a number of inaugural major UK exhibitions for emerging national and international artists, and maintained an international residency program in London. Established in 1982, the Triangle Network began with an artists’ workshop in upstate New York before expanding its activities to South Africa.

