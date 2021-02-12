Alex Da Corte to Design Met Rooftop Commission

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, has invited multidisciplinary artist Alex Da Corte to create a site-specific sculptural installation for its Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Roof Garden. The work, created from stainless steel, fiberglass, and aluminum, and titled As Long as the Sun Lasts, will be on view from April 16 through October 31.

The work by the Philadelphia–based artist, known for his immersive multimedia installations, often made from touchable materials like velvet and vinyl and commenting on pop culture, consumerism and capitalism, is said to address themes surrounding the Covid-19 crisis, specifically that of hope.

“The installation, which the artist initiated as the pandemic first took hold of the world, evokes notions of uncertainty, nostalgia, sadness and hope so inherent in our turbulent times,” said Met director Max Hollein in a statement. “With this commission, Da Corte has created a work of art that meets the present moment and its challenges with the promise of optimism.”

Da Corte’s contribution will be the ninth to grace the rooftop as part of the commission series. Previous artists who have created work for the space include Imran Qureshi, Dan Graham, Pierre Huyghe, Cornelia Parker, Adrián Villar Rojas, Huma Bhabha, Alicja Kwade and Héctor Zamora.

Sheena Wagstaff, the Met’s chair of modern and contemporary art, consulted with Da Corte on the project, as did Shanay Jhaveri, who is an assistant curator of international modern and contemporary art. “By tapping icons of art and popular culture from our collective consciousness, Alex Da Corte has created a new type of monument in this commission,” Wagstaff said in a statement. “In a play of opposites that is spirited, absurd and deadly serious, modern culture is reconfigured into unexpected orbit, evoking a utopian possibility of innocence and play in the face of these times of melancholic collapse.”

Da Corte, speaking with the New York Times, was more succinct. “What a crazy time,” he said, “to be thinking about art at all.”

