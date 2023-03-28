Alexia Fabre Named Curator of 2024 Biennale de Lyon

Alexia Fabre will curate the Seventeenth Biennale de Lyon, to take place September 2024–January 2025. A Chief Curator of Heritage, Fabre from 2005 to 2022 led the MAC VAL, the contemporary art museum of the Department of Val-de-Marne, in Vitry-sur-Seine, France. She left in January of 2022 to become the first woman to serve as director of the École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts in Paris.

“I am highly receptive to the values that Alexia champions and to how committed she is to artists,” said Biennale director Isabelle Bertolotti. “She has earned wide recognition for her dedication to spreading art to a wide audience throughout a territory, in both museum and urban-space settings. She has done exemplary work at the contemporary art museum of Val-de-Marne (MAC VAL) providing artists with long-term support, and also in primarily event-based projects, such as twice curating Nuit Blanche in Paris.”

Educated at the École du Louvre and of the Institut National du Patrimoine, Fabre began her career as director of the Musée Départemental de Gap in 1993. In 1998, she was recruited to help develop MAC VAL, where she focused on diversity and equality as well as on building the museum’s collection of art ranging from the 1950s to present. By the time she left the institution, women artists were represented on an equal basis with men.

With Frank Lamy, head of temporary exhibitions at MAC VAL, Fabre in 2009 and 2011 served as joint artistic director of Nuit Blanche Paris. She was guest curator of Manif d’Art – La Biennale de Québec in 2017; in 2019, she co-curated the exhibition “Lune, du voyage réel aux voyages imaginaires” at the Grand Palais, Paris.

