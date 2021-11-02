Allie Card Named Senior Director at Lehmann Maupin

Allie Card has joined Lehmann Maupin as senior director. The gallery, which is headquartered in New York, announced Card’s appointment today. Card will focus on management and sales, and will work to advance relationships with curators, collectors, and institutions while aiding artists with museum placement and exhibition strategy. A twenty-year veteran of the industry, she worked since 2001 at storied New York gallery Metro Pictures, which will close its doors at the end of the year. While there, she boosted the careers of artists including Olaf Breuning, André Butzer, Louise Lawler, Trevor Paglen, Jim Shaw, and Sara VanDerBeek.

“Allie has been a longtime friend and champion of the gallery, which makes this a natural transition,” said gallery owner Rachel Lehmann. “Her appointment enables us to continue to best serve our artists, allowing us to seize new opportunities, approach more ambitious projects, and position ourselves to attract new talent. We have long been impressed by the dynamic role she performed at a generation-defining gallery like Metro Pictures. With over two decades of art world experience, she has proven time and again to be a strong leader. We are looking forward to the perspective and energy she will bring.”

“There’s no limit to the excitement and anticipation I feel about joining Lehmann Maupin,” said Card. “It is the most natural fit for me. Having known the team for so long, I feel I’m already in step with the beat of the gallery. I recognize the strong emphasis the gallery places on the nurture and care of its artists. This is a core tenet that I carry over from my time at Metro Pictures. Lehmann Maupin is committed to carefully developing its artists’ careers over time, and to seeking out the next generation of artists and amplifying their voices on a global scale.”

Lehmann Maupin last fall year announced the establishment of a small artist-run gallery in London and a seasonal location in Palm Springs, in addition to its outposts in Hong Kong and Seoul. The gallery in late 2018 launched a suit against former director Bona Yoo, alleging that she stole trade secrets on her departure. The case was settled out of court.

