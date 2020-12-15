Alyssa Nitchun Named Director of Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art

The board of trustees of New York’s Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art has announced Alyssa Nitchun as the institution’s new new director. Nitchun is the first female-identifying person to hold the position at the museum, the only one in the world dedicated to LGBTQ+ art.

Nitchun, who will replace interim director Laura Raicovich, comes to Leslie-Lohman from Creative Time, where she served as acting director following a stint as deputy director and director of external affairs of the public art institution. Prior to joining Creative Time, she was director of development at CLAGS: The Center for LGBTQ Studies at the City University of New York; she earlier worked for Artforum. In her new role, Nitchun is charged with elevating the museum’s national and international profile and helping the institution navigate the rapidly shifting cultural, social, and digital landscape.

“We are tremendously excited to welcome Alyssa to the Leslie Lohman Museum of Art,” said Margaret Rose Vendryes, outgoing copresident of the board in a statement. “We will continue to provide access, care, inclusion, and a platform for queer artists during this moment, and Alyssa, with her boundless energy and depth of experience, is the leader to take our exhibitions and programs to scale as a cultural hub for the LGBTQI+ community everywhere.”

“As a queer, sexually fluid woman I came of age in New York City’s underground culture and my early experiences of art, fashion, nightlife, and radical politics,” said Nitchun in a statement. “The Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art has an unparalleled, deeply moving history since its founding in SoHo in 1969. The museum possesses a reputation and gravitas that deserve to be extended nationally and internationally. I will be passionately focused on expanding and deepening its ability to serve as an LGBTQI+ sanctuary, catalyst, and provocateur.”

Nitchun will assume her new role February 15, 2021.

