American Airlines Gifts Pérez Art Museum Miami $100,000

The Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) has received a $100,000 donation from American Airlines. The gift was made on behalf of John S. & James L. Knight Foundation chairman and CEO Alberto Ibargüen, who recently stepped down from the major airline’s board of directors after eleven years.

In recognition of his service—and the role he played in securing the $11 billion merger of American and US Airways in 2013 after American filed for bankruptcy—the airline announced it would donate $100,000 to any charity of his choosing. Ibargüen selected PAMM in honor of his wife, Susana, who has been a trustee of the museum for over twenty years and was the board president from 2001 to 2003.

“Culture is central to building community and Pérez Art Museum Miami is a shining example of that. It is at the center of our community’s evolution in all arts and has become one of the most visited places in South Florida,” Ibargüen said in a statement. “Susana and I are enormously proud of the work we’ve done to support PAMM and of the museum’s achievements. We are thrilled that American Airlines has decided to recognize this with their grant to the museum’s endowment fund.”

Ibargüen previously helped PAMM launch its Fund for African American Art through a $1 million grant awarded by the Knight Foundation. According to the museum, he also played a vital role in growing PAMM’s education department. Both Susana and Alberto Ibargüen will be honored at PAMM’s Art of the Party, its largest annual fundraising event, which will be held on March 7.

ALL IMAGES