American Folk Art Museum Elects Four New Trustees

The American Folk Art Museum (AFAM) in New York has welcomed four new members to its board of trustees: artist KAWS, whose practice incorporates painting, sculpture, printmaking, fashion, and toy production; artist and curator Sabiha Al Khemir, who served as the first director of the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha from 2006 to 2008; philanthropist and former dancer Jane A. Shallat, and attorney Joanne Siegmund, an active member of AFAM’s collections committee and education committee. The election took place on Tuesday, December 10.

“As we approach the sixtieth anniversary of AFAM in 2021, I am looking forward to working with our new board members on the many exciting projects we have planned,” said museum director Jason T. Busch. “Each of these individuals will bring a unique perspective to the museum as we continue to provide diverse audiences with greater exposure to self-taught art across time and place.”

ALL IMAGES