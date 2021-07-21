Americas Director Rebecca Ann Siegel Exits Frieze

Rebecca Ann Siegel, Frieze’s director of content and the Americas, is leaving the organization in August. The news comes less than two weeks after the announcement that Americas director Noah Horowitz will depart Art Basel, and as art fairs around the world struggle to get back on their feet in the wake of pandemic-induced setbacks.

Siegel, a cofounder and editor of arts magazine Even, joined Frieze in 2018 as a publisher, taking the reins of Frieze’s New York and Los Angeles iterations in November 2020. At this time, Loring Randolph, Frieze New York’s artistic director, had departed in August 2020, and veteran global director Victoria Siddall had only recently moved on to become board chair.

Though Siegel presided over a slimmed-down version of Frieze New York taking place at the Shed this past spring, the Los Angeles iteration was canceled altogether, owing to concerns relating to Covid-19-attendant restrictions. Having been forced out of their traditional venue, Paramount Studios, owing to a pandemic-related backlog of filming taking place there, organizers are looking to hold the 2022 edition in a large tent next to the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wilshire Boulevard, which Siegel secured.

“On behalf of everyone at Frieze, I want to thank Rebecca for everything she has achieved over the past few years,” said Siddall in a statement. “I have greatly admired her work on the magazine and it has been a real pleasure working with her on Frieze New York and Frieze Los Angeles.”

Siegel, who while at Frieze hired Andrew Durbin to serve as editor in chief of the organization’s magazine, told colleagues in an email that she was leaving Frieze New York in “excellent hands.” Kristell Chadé will take over that fair, while Romilly Stebbings will oversee the Los Angeles event. Frieze is said to have launched a search for a new director of the Americas.

