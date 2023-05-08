Andrea Long Chu Wins Pulitzer Prize for Criticism

Andrea Long Chu, a contributor to Artforum and its recently shuttered sister publication Bookforum, has won the Pulitzer Prize for criticism. A book critic at New York magazine since 2021, she was honored on the strength of five stories she wrote for that publication last year: “Hanya’s Boys,” about the characters of novelist Hanya Yanagahara’s books; “Ottessa Mosfegh Is Praying for Us,” about the polarizing author’s desire to “purify” her readers, embodied in her 2022 book Lapvona; “The Mixed Metaphor,” which examines the anxiety surrounding the half-Asian, half-white protagonist; “The Velveteen Rabbit Was Always More Than a Children’s Book,” which explores the Margery Williams Bianco classic as an allegory for the passage to adulthood; and “Misreading Octavia Butler,” about unintended interpretations of the writer’s mid-1980s novelette Bloodchild.

“Each of her subjects is a portal into something broader,” said New York editor in chief David Haskell at the time of her hiring, “and each of her reviews you end up mulling hours after you put them down.” The Brooklyn-based Chu has written for the New Yorker, the New York Times, and n+1, among other publications. Her book Females was selected as a finalist for the 2019 Lambda Literary Award in Transgender Nonfiction, and her essays have appeared in The Best American Essays 2022 and The Best American Nonrequired Reading 2019.

Among the runners-up for the esteemed award was former Artforum contributor Jason Farago, now an art critic for the New York Times. Farago was chosen for several articles about the Russian attack on Ukraine’s effect on the latter country’s art and culture, and for close looks at Jasper Johns’s 1961 In Memory of My Feelings—Frank O’Hara and the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “Cubism and the Trompe L’Oeil Tradition.” A regular contributor to the BBC, the New Yorker, and NPR, the New York–based Farago (“rhymes with ‘Chicago,’” his bio helpfully notes) was The Guardian’s first US art critic.

ALL IMAGES