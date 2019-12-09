Andrea Viliani Joins Italy’s Castello di Rivoli Research Institute

The Castello di Rivoli Museum of Contemporary Art in Rivoli, Italy, has announced the appointment of Andrea Viliani as manager and curator of its Research Institute, which comprises a library and multidmedia archive. Currently the director of the Madre Museum in Naples, Viliani previously worked at the Castello di Rivoli as an assistant curator from 1999 to 2005. He will begin his new role on January 7, 2020.

“Andrea Viliani is among the most competent, precise, and creative figures in our Italian cultural panorama,” said Castello di Rivoli director Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev. “Esteemed internationally, his return to Turin after many years marks an important moment of development for our museum.”

Throughout his career, Viliani has served as curator at the Museum of Modern Art in Bologna; director of the Fondazione Galleria Civica - Research Center on the Contemporary in Trento; an advisor of Documenta 13 in Kassel, Germany, which was under the direction of Christov-Bakargiev; and most recently, as general manager and artistic director of the Madre Museum, which is run by the Donnaregina Foundation for Contemporary Art.

During his tenure at the Madre Museum, which began in January 2013, he oversaw the presentation of exhibitions of Francis Alÿs, Roberto Cuoghi, Camille Henrot, Robert Mapplethorpe, Giulia Piscitelli, Walid Raad, and Ettore Spalletti, among others. He also coordinated the project “Per_formare,” which was dedicated to the formation of the museum’s permanent collection; organized seminars; and coproduced publications on artists such as Kerstin Braetsch, Stephen Prina, and Akram Zaatari.

Commenting on his new position, Viliani said in a statement: “I am happy to return to Turin and Piedmont, where I began my career as curator. . . .The Castello di Rivoli Research Institute is a new department, with great potential and opportunities for research, collection, and study of archives, materials, and narratives of the contemporary. . . .I will immediately get to work, for the public of the museum and at the service of the artists, their memories, and their visions for the future.”

