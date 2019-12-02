Andrés Jaque to Curate Thirteenth Shanghai Biennale

Spanish curator, architect, and writer Andrés Jaque has been appointed the chief curator of the Shanghai Biennale’s thirteenth edition, which will be held at the Power Station of Art from November 13, 2020 to March 28, 2021. The Power Station of Art’s academic committee cited Jaque’s concept of spatial interventions and frequent interdisciplinary collaborations with artists, scientists, architects, historians, and ecologists as one of the reasons he was selected for the post.

Commenting on his vision for the biennial Jaque said: “It will be my priority that the city of Shanghai is not only a venue but also a fundamental actor in the discourse, content, and experience of the Shanghai Biennale. I very much look forward to working with agile artists to develop new productions in response to specific sites. New commissions will also be conceived with Shanghai-based groups, collectives, associations, or professionals, as a way to assemble different kinds of sensitivity and knowledge through art-making, and moreover, as a way to empower the legacy the Biennale leaves for the social tissues the city is constituted on.”

Born in Spain in 1971, Jaque currently lives in New York and serves as the director of the advanced architectural design program at Columbia University. In 2013, Jaque founded the Office for Political Innovation, which is based in New York and Madrid and focuses on the intersection of art and architecture, research, and critical environmental practices and design. In 2018, he co-curated Manifesta 12 in Palermo, “The Planetary Garden. Cultivating Coexistence,” which addressed the ecological, technological, and political role Palermo played as a site of border violence and cross-pollination. His work can be found in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Art Institute of Chicago, among other institutions.

