Andrew Schoelkopf Appointed President of Art Dealers Association of America

The Art Dealers Association of America (ADAA) has named Andrew Schoelkopf the organization’s new president. He will succeed Adam Sheffer, who is the sales director and partner at Cheim & Read. Schoelkopf cofounded New York gallery Menconi + Schoelkopf with Susan Menconi in 2001 and has served in leadership positions at ADAA since 2011.

“I am honored to serve as ADAA President, coming full circle from my first day working in the art world at the founding Art Show in 1989,” said Schoelkopf.

Schoelkopf will oversee the nonprofit’s 180 members across the US and will work to fulfill the institution’s mission of advancing the fields of art scholarship and connoisseurship.

“It has been an incredible privilege to serve as ADAA President and to advance the Association’s mission in the field and in the greater cultural community,” said Sheffer. “Having worked closely with Andrew over the past seven years, I am confident that his tremendous commitment, experience, and vision for the ADAA will continue to strengthen our role in the arts ecology.”