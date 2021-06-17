Angela Su to Represent Hong Kong at Venice Biennale

Hong Kong’s M+ museum and the Hong Kong Arts Development Council (HKADC) have announced that Angela Su will represent the city-state at the Fifty-Ninth Venice Biennale, opening April 23 next year. Su, who will work with Hong Kong pavilion curator Freya Chou to develop her project, is the first Hong Kong–based female artist to represent the city-state at the Biennale in a one-person show. Los Angles sculptor Shirley Tse in 2019 became Hong Kong’s first solo woman representative at the event.

The Hong Kong–born Su, who holds a degree in biochemistry from the University of Toronto and a visual arts degree from the Ontario College of Art and Design, is known for her goth-tinged, research-based works in a variety of media, including drawing, animation, video, installation, and performance.

“It is a deep honor to represent Hong Kong, my hometown, and a place that has shaped my practice over the years,” said Su in a statement. “It is particularly meaningful to me to show in Venice having lived through these turbulent years in Hong Kong and to connect with a global audience through my participation in the international Biennale.”

Chou, a native of Taiwan and from 2015 to 2019 a curator at Hong Kong independent art space Para Site, said in a statement that she was excited to work with Su, pointing to the artist’s focus on the juncture between “our state of being and scientific technology.” Chou characterized Su’s upcoming show at the Biennale as “a wonderful opportunity to present her work to an international audience.”

Following the Biennale’s close, on November 27, 2022, Su’s show will be adapted for presentation in 2023 at M+, which is expected to open later this year in Hong Kong’s West Kowloon Cultural District.

ALL IMAGES