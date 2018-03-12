Angelica Mesiti to Represent Australia at 2019 Venice Biennale

The Australia Council has announced that video artist Angelica Mesiti has been selected to represent Australia at the Fifty-Eighth Venice Biennale. Juliana Engberg, who most recently served as the program director for European Capital of Culture Aarhus 2017, will curate the pavilion.

The Sydney-born artist’s video works often explore nonverbal forms of communication, such as the whistling languages of communities in the Canary Islands and Turkey, which she documents in her work The Calling, 2013–2014, and sign language, which is featured in her multi-channel video work The Colour of Saying, 2015. In the September 2015 issue of Artforum, Toni Ross wrote that the piece “confirms a marked evolution from her formative years in the Sydney art scene of the 2000s.” She added, “The Colour of Saying reimagines the ascetic bliss of a Minimalist aesthetic. This suite of austerely beautiful, meticulously designed video performances is an accomplished addition to Mesiti’s ongoing exploration of embodied ways of communicating.”

When asked about what to expect from her Venice Biennale 2019 work, Mesiti said, “I have a long process of research and development ahead of me and I’m reluctant to say too much about the content of the work is because as you know it’s a really long way off. Let’s just say I’ll be using music as a mode of translation but also as a way of looking at significant historical moments that shape the narrative of who we are—not just in Australia. I’ll be using democracy as a prism to look at national identity.”