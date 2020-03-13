Anicka Yi to Transform Tate’s Turbine Hall in 2020

Tate Modern announced today that Anicka Yi has been selected for the next Hyundai Commission for Turbine Hall. Yi’s cross-disciplinary work, which draws from art, science, philosophy, and nonhuman forms of intelligence to address issues of migration, gender, and class with materials such as fragrance and biological elements, has been exhibited at the Venice Biennale (2019), the Whitney Biennial (2017), and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum (2016). Her new site-specific work will be her largest project to date. It will open to the public on October 6 and will be on view through January 10, 2021.

“[Yi’s] installations are unforgettable, using the latest scientific ideas and experimental materials in unexpected ways,” said Frances Morris, director of Tate Modern. “The results not only engage the senses, but also tackle some of the big questions we face today about humanity’s relationship to nature and technology.”

Wonhong Cho, vice president of Hyundai Motor, said: “We are delighted to support the sixth annual Hyundai Commission by Anicka Yi. Her exploratory and interdisciplinary works add valuably to contemporary conversations surrounding art and science, and we look forward to how her work will reflect on the ever-evolving connections between humans and technologies.”

The Hyundai Commission, which will be accompanied by a new book, will be curated by Mark Godfrey, senior curator; Petra Schmidt, production manager; and Carly Whitefield, assistant curator.

