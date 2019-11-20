Anonymous Was a Woman Awards $250,000 to Ten Artists

The Anonymous Was a Woman grant program, which was established by Susan Unterberg to support female artists who are over forty years of age, has named the 2019 awardees: Elia Alba, Marsha Cottrell, Torkwase Dyson, Heide Fasnacht, Nona Faustine, Rhodessa Jones, Jennifer Wen Ma, Amie Siegel, Diane Simpson, and Karina Aguilera Skvirsky. Each recipient will receive an unrestricted grant of $25,000.

“I am delighted to congratulate this year’s award recipients—a group of extraordinary artists working in diverse mediums and exploring some of the most pressing issues of contemporary life,” said Unterberg. “I founded Anonymous Was a Woman to fill a void that I witnessed personally: support for women artists in the middle stages of their careers. More than twenty years later, we continue to see data that reveals the delta between how both museums and the market regard male and female artists—which only galvanizes our mission and our commitment to celebrating the voices of women.”

This year’s winners were chosen from a pool of applicants recommended by a group of distinguished art historians, curators, writers, and artists who serve as anonymous nominators. Since its inception, Anonymous Was a Woman has awarded over $6 million in grants to 240 artists. In July 2018, after more than two decades of anonymity, Unterberg revealed her identity as the founder and sole patron of the grant program.

Jennifer Wen Ma, Paradise Interrupted, 2015.

Courtesy of the artist.

ALL IMAGES