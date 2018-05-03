Antonio Cataldo Appointed Artistic Director of Oslo’s Fotogalleriet

Fotogalleriet, the Oslo foundation dedicated to supporting contemporary camera-based art through exhibitions, seminars, lectures, and publications, has named curator and writer Antonio Cataldo its new artistic director. Cataldo comes to Fotogalleriet from the Office for Contemporary Art Norway, where he has been employed in various positions since 2010. He will succeed Stephanie von Spreter on August 1.

Cataldo lives and works in Oslo. He earned his master’s degree in exhibition studies from the Università Iuav di Venezia and has been working on a Ph.D. at Zurich Hochschule der Künste (ZHdK) since 2016. During his tenure at the Office for Contemporary Art Norway, he contributed to the organization of numerous exhibitions and projects, including “Let the River Flow. The Sovereign Will and the Making of a New Worldliness” (2018); “Thinking at the Edge of the World. Perspectives from the North” (2015–ongoing); and Camille Norment's exhibition “Rapture” (2015) for the Fifty-Sixth Venice Biennale. Previously, Cataldo worked as a teaching and research associate at the Università Iuav di Venezia and as an associate to curatorial projects at the Fondazione March in Padua. He was also a cofounder of the experimental collective Intorno Group in Venice.

Founded as a nonprofit institution by the artists Dag Alveng, Bjørn Høyum, and Tom Sandbergin in 1977, Fotogalleriet became a foundation in 1979 and is one of the only noncommercial Norwegian contemporary art spaces. “Fotogalleriet has been through a period of growth and development over recent years and we are convinced that the gallery will evolve in new and interesting directions with Antonio Cataldo as artistic director,” board chair Espen Gleditsch said.