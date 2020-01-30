Antwaun Sargent Joins Paris Photo for Inaugural New York Edition

Paris Photo, the world’s largest international photography fair, announced today that New York–based art critic and writer Antwaun Sargent will curate the emerging artist sector at the fair’s first edition in New York, taking place at Pier 94 from April 2 to April 5, 2020. Presented with the Association of International Photography Art Dealers (AIPAD), the fair will highlight New York City’s impact on the medium.

“Antwaun Sargent is at the forefront of an international photography movement,” Paris Photo director Florence Bourgeois and artistic director Christoph Wiesner said in a joint statement. “As we approach the launch of Paris Photo New York, we are thrilled to introduce a new sector that highlights emerging photographers that may have otherwise been overlooked, and we look forward to the vitality that Antwaun will bring with him.”

A contributor to the New York Times, The New Yorker, W, Vogue, and other major publications, Sargent has penned essays on artists such as Ed Clark, Mickalene Thomas, and Arthur Jafa, and is the author of The New Black Vanguard: Photography between Art and Fashion (Aperture, 2019). He’s also co-organized a number of exhibitions including “The Way We Live Now” (2018) at Aperture, “Then and Now: Chase Hall and Cameron Welch” (2019) at Jenkins Johnson Projects, and the traveling exhibition “Young, Gifted and Black” (2019).

Commenting on his appointment, Sargent said, “Today, there are so many exciting emerging photographers and galleries affirming what is possible with photography. I look forward to showcasing these artists and galleries’ concerns and practices.”

